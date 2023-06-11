Ind vs Aus Live Score, WTC 2023 Final Day 5: Can Virat Kohli power India to first WTC victory?

India vs Australia Live Score, WTC 2023 Final: India will face the daunting task of chasing down 280 runs on the fifth day of the World Test Championship Final at the Oval. The Rohit Sharma-led team has lost 3 wickets for 164 runs chasing down the mammoth total of 444 runs.
First-innings hero Ajinkya Rahane is firmly planted on the crease and is batting a total of 20 runs. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is inching towards his half-century and batting on 44.
Kohli and Rahane will look to take full advantage of the 40-over ball after batting through the first few overs of the first session on day five. While Australia are well ahead in the match, memories of the Gabba Test match will still be fresh in the Kangaroos’ minds.
At least one of India’s two set batters will have to score a big century on Day 5 if they are to have any chance of lifting the WTC mace. India will also need useful contributions from lower-order batsmen Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat, Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav to chase down the total.
Statistically, the highest total chased at The Oval in a fourth innings was 263 when England chased in 1902.
WTC 2023 Final Live: Why did on-field umpires not give a soft signal on Shubman Gill catch
The dismissal of India’s opening batsman Shubman Gill on Day 4 of the WTC Final has caused a stir among cricket fans and former cricketers alike, with everyone questioning whether Cameron Greene had actually caught the ball legally.
The incident occurred when a well-set Shubman Gill, batting on 18, faced Scott Bolland in his 4th over. A delivery from Bolland around the 5th stump line caught the edge of Gill and flew to Cameron Green at gully. Green’s reaction suggested he had taken the catch cleanly, but replays suggested the ball may have hit the ground as the Aussie took the catch.
Cricket fans were left puzzled as to why the on-field umpires did not give a soft signal on the Shubman Gill catch, given that if the umpires had given the Indian batsman not out, the third umpire would have to stand by that decision in case of inconclusive evidence.
However, now ICC has explained why did the on-field umpires not give a soft signal on the Shubman Gill catch.
India vs Australia Live Score: Recap of Day 4 of WTC Final
Australia declared their second innings on 270 innings setting a target of 444 runs for the Indian side. Coming to bat in the second innings, Indian openers looked good until Shubman Gill was dismissed on 18 in a controversial decision. Later on, Captain Rohit Sharma was given out trying to play a sweep off Nathan Lyon while batting on 44. Shortly afterwards, Cheteshwar Pujara was also dismissed on a score of 27 trying to play the uppercut.
In a relief to India, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane stuck together and stitched a 71-run partnership to take India to the close of play without losing any more wickets.
India at 164/3, need 280 more runs to win the game.
