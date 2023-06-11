Ind vs Aus Live Score, WTC 2023 Final Day 5: Can Virat Kohli power India to first WTC victory?

India vs Australia Live Score, WTC 2023 Final: India will face the daunting task of chasing down 280 runs on the fifth day of the World Test Championship Final at the Oval. The Rohit Sharma-led team has lost 3 wickets for 164 runs chasing down the mammoth total of 444 runs.

First-innings hero Ajinkya Rahane is firmly planted on the crease and is batting a total of 20 runs. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is inching towards his half-century and batting on 44.

Kohli and Rahane will look to take full advantage of the 40-over ball after batting through the first few overs of the first session on day five. While Australia are well ahead in the match, memories of the Gabba Test match will still be fresh in the Kangaroos’ minds.

At least one of India’s two set batters will have to score a big century on Day 5 if they are to have any chance of lifting the WTC mace. India will also need useful contributions from lower-order batsmen Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat, Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav to chase down the total.

Statistically, the highest total chased at The Oval in a fourth innings was 263 when England chased in 1902.