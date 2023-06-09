Menu
Ind vs Aus Live Score, WTC 2023 Final LIVE: India’s top order meltdown puts Australia in box seat in ICC WTC final

India vs Australia Day 3 Live Cricket Score, WTC 2023 Final: Australia racked up 469 in their first innings and then reduced India to 151-5 in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval on Thursday. Their star-studded top order, however, let India down and Australia look on course to claim a decisive first-innings lead after dominating the first two days of the contest. India trail by 318 runs with Ajinkya Rahane batting on 29 and KS Bharat on five at the other end.

India is looking to lift the WTC title at the second attempt after losing to New Zealand in the final of the inaugural edition of the championship. The match is scheduled to be played over five days, from the 7th to the 11th of June, with a backup day available in case of adverse weather conditions.

Catch all the LIVE Updates here from Day 3 of the WTC final.

 

09 Jun 2023, 08:24:41 AM IST

Pat Cummins sparks India collapse in WTC final

Pat Cummins led from the front as Australia ripped through India’s top order in the World Test Championship final on Thursday. Australia captain Cummins, in his 50th Test, removed key batsman Rohit Sharma as the fast bowler sparked India’s second-day slump at The Oval. Ajinkya Rahane (29 not out) repaired some of the early damage with Ravindra Jadeja (48) after India had been reduced to 71-4. But India were 151-5 at stumps, still 318 runs behind Australia’s first-innings 469 that featured hundreds from Travis Head and Steve Smith.


.

The latest

