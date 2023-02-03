National

Ind vs Aus: Ravichandran Ashwin Impersonator Mahesh Pithiya Helps Steve Smith Prepare For BGT Challenge; Video Goes VIRAL

admin
40Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 51 Second


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Ravichandran Ashwin ‘Impersonator’ Mahesh Pithiya Helps Steve Smith Prepare For BGT Challenge; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Ind vs Aus: On Friday, a clip surfaced on social space, which shows an Indian bowler in the Australian nets bowling like Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravichandran Ashwin news, Ravichandran Ashwin age, Ravichandran Ashwin updates, Ravichandran Ashwin Tests, Ravichandran Ashwin wickets, Ravichandran Ashwin records, Mahesh Pithiya, Mahesh Pithiya news, Mahesh Pithiya age, Mahesh Pithiya updates, Steve Smith, Steve Smith NEWS, Steve Smith age, Steve Smith updates, Steve Smith runs, Steve Smith records, Ind vs Aus, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India vs Australia, Ind vs Aus squads, Ind vs Aus schedule, Border-Gavaskar Trophy schedule, Border-Gavaskar Trophy streaming
Ind vs Aus

Alur: The Australian team is leaving no stone unturned ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Pat Cummins-led side resumed their training yesterday and reports suggest that the visitors are looking at footage of Axar Patel’s bowling as they consider him to be a threat. On Friday, a clip surfaced on social space, which shows an Indian bowler in the Australian nets bowling like Ravichandran Ashwin. His action is very similar to the Indian legend. A report on Cricbuzz now reveals that he is a bowler from Baroda named Mahesh Pithiya.

Here is the clip that is now going viral on social space:

Squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad for the first two Tests: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.




Published Date: February 3, 2023 9:58 AM IST



Updated Date: February 3, 2023 10:00 AM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories