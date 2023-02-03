Ind vs Aus: Ravichandran Ashwin Impersonator Mahesh Pithiya Helps Steve Smith Prepare For BGT Challenge; Video Goes VIRAL

Home

Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin ‘Impersonator’ Mahesh Pithiya Helps Steve Smith Prepare For BGT Challenge; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Ind vs Aus: On Friday, a clip surfaced on social space, which shows an Indian bowler in the Australian nets bowling like Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ind vs Aus

Alur: The Australian team is leaving no stone unturned ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Pat Cummins-led side resumed their training yesterday and reports suggest that the visitors are looking at footage of Axar Patel’s bowling as they consider him to be a threat. On Friday, a clip surfaced on social space, which shows an Indian bowler in the Australian nets bowling like Ravichandran Ashwin. His action is very similar to the Indian legend. A report on Cricbuzz now reveals that he is a bowler from Baroda named Mahesh Pithiya.

Here is the clip that is now going viral on social space:

Mahesh Pithiya grew up being called “Ashwin” owing to his uncanny impersonation of his idol @ashwinravi99 & he ended up ‘playing’ Ashwin for Australia in their first training session on tour & making a big impression on Steve Smith. Here’s how #IndvAus https://t.co/GnAd63DFN6 pic.twitter.com/BgNwOWGDC6 — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) February 3, 2023

Squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad for the first two Tests: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.



