Sunday, December 4, 2022
IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Bangladesh Beat India By 1 Wicket in Thrilling Encounter

Brief scores: India 186 all out in 41.2 overs (K.L Rahul 73, Rohit Sharma 27; Shakib Al Hasan 5-36, Ebadot Hossain 4-47) lost to Bangladesh 187/9 in 46 overs (Litton Das 41, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 38 not out; Mohammed Siraj 3-32, Washington Sundar 2-17) by one wicket.

Highlights | IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Bangladesh Beat India By 1 Wicket in Thrilling Encounter.

Highlights | India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Match

Dhaka: Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman held their nerve to stitch an unbeaten last-wicket stand of 51 off 41 balls to stun India and help Bangladesh win by one wicket in their ODI series opener at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur, Dhaka, on Sunday.

In a match that ebbed and flowed all the time, Bangladesh seemed to be on their way to chasing 187 after Shakib Al Hasan’s fifer and Ebadot Hossain’s four-fer bowled out India for a paltry 186 in 41.2 overs. But the Indian bowlers, led by Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar, did well as Bangladesh collapsed from 95/3 to 136/9 in 39.3 overs.

With the hosts’ looking down and out, the result seemed a foregone conclusion. But Mehidy had other ideas — slicing short balls from debutant Kuldeep Sen over the third man for a brace of sixes in the 41st over. He had luck on his side in the next over as K.L Rahul dropped his catch at 15 off Shardul Thakur and Sundar did not go for a catch at third man on the very next ball.

Deepak Chahar’s introduction in the 44th over did not change India’s fortunes as Mehidy scooped past the keeper and flayed over point to hit back-to-back boundaries. India had fielding lapses in the last two balls as they conceded an extra run to make it a brace and a misfield by Sundar at the deep gave Mehidy a boundary.

Mustafizur, who was off the mark with a punch through off-side, glanced Thakur through fine-leg for four in the 45th over as the equation for the win came down to 10. Mehidy took Bangladesh to striking distance of a victory by slicing a short ball from Chahar in the 46th over past the third man.

A no-ball while taking a single and a tight run later, Mehidy finished off the chase with a punch through cover on the last ball of the over to give Bangladesh an unforgettable come-from-behind win, being unbeaten at 38, with Mustafizur being 10 not out as India wilted under pressure in the last six overs.




  • 7:08 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: And a four again..!!! Mehidy Miraz the savior of Bangladesh. Just 4 needed now for Bangladesh. BAN 183/9 (45.2)



  • 7:01 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: The match has come to an exciting phase at this point. Bangladesh needs 14 runs and India needs a wicket.



  • 7:00 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: The match has taken a interesting turn all thank to Mehidy Miraz who has put on a fight. 25*(30). BAN 173/9 (44)



  • 6:39 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: Two sixes in a over by Miraz. Can these two boys do something impossible? Bangladesh need 33 more of the last 9 overs. BAN 154/9 (41)



  • 6:31 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: India is just a wicket away from a phenomenal victory. What a comeback by the Men in Blue.



  • 6:30 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: Hasan Mehmud gone without scoring. Siraj with the bowl this time. Review taken but the decision stands. BAN 136/9 (39.3)



  • 6:26 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: E. Hossain gone..!! What a astonishing comeback from India. The wind of the match has changed in mere 4-5 overs. Second wicket of the ODI Career for Kuldeep Sen. BAN 135/8 (38.2)



  • 6:20 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: Karn Sen strikes. First Wicket for him. Indian bowlers have made a frim grip on this match. BAN 134/7 (38.2)



  • 6:06 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: What a over this was from A Siraj and what a match it is turning out to be..!! BAN 128/6 (36)



  • 6:03 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: Siraj knocks the stumps of M. Rahim…!!! What a fantastic comeback from India.. What a game of cricket this is..!! two crucial wickets in two balls. BAN 128/6 (35.2)







Published Date: December 4, 2022 7:10 PM IST



Updated Date: December 4, 2022 7:59 PM IST





