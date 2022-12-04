Sunday, December 4, 2022
HomeNationalIND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: Mahmudullah-Rahim Depart Quickly, India In Command
National

IND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: Mahmudullah-Rahim Depart Quickly, India In Command

admin
By admin
0
49


live

LIVE India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Match Score and Updates: Check ball-by-ball commentary, live streaming details here.

ind vs ban, ind vs ban 2022, ind vs bangladesh, ind vs ban odi, ind vs ban team, ind vs ban series, ind vs ban broadcast channel, ind vs ban broadcast, ind vs ban bd time, ind vs ban cricbuzz, ind vs ban controversy, ind vs ban 1st odi ind vs ban odi series, ind vs aus 1st odi highlights, india vs bangladesh, india vs bangladesh, dhaka odi, ind vs ban series, live ind vs ban, live ind vs ban score, live cricket score, live score ind vs ban, live india vs bangladesh, live cricket, ind vs ban sonyliv, india vs bangladesh sony sports network, ind vs ban sony ten3, ind vs ban timings, ind vs ban time, rohit sharma, virat kohli, liton kumar das, umran malik
LIVE India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Match Score and Updates

LIVE India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Match Score and Updates

Dhaka: Shakib Al Hasan was the star for Bangladesh with a fifer while pacer Ebadot Hossain chipped in with four wickets as the hosts bowled out India for a paltry 186 in the ODI series opener at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur, Dhaka, on Sunday.

On a slow pitch, Shakib varied his pace, lengths and used the crease well to spin a web around the Indian batters and left them bamboozled with his 5/36 in ten overs. Ebadot was superb in his short balls to pick 4/47 in 8.2 overs.

For India, KL Rahul made a fine 73 off 70 balls, but did not get any support from rest of the batters, who were caught in playing either inside or outside the line as the visitors fell to their second lowest ODI total against Bangladesh.

Playing 11’s:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das(c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain




  • 7:01 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: The match has come to an exciting phase at this point. Bangladesh needs 14 runs and India needs a wicket.



  • 7:00 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: The match has taken a interesting turn all thank to Mehidy Miraz who has put on a fight. 25*(30). BAN 173/9 (44)



  • 6:39 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: Two sixes in a over by Miraz. Can these two boys do something impossible? Bangladesh need 33 more of the last 9 overs. BAN 154/9 (41)



  • 6:31 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: India is just a wicket away from a phenomenal victory. What a comeback by the Men in Blue.



  • 6:30 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: Hasan Mehmud gone without scoring. Siraj with the bowl this time. Review taken but the decision stands. BAN 136/9 (39.3)



  • 6:26 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: E. Hossain gone..!! What a astonishing comeback from India. The wind of the match has changed in mere 4-5 overs. Second wicket of the ODI Career for Kuldeep Sen. BAN 135/8 (38.2)



  • 6:20 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: Karn Sen strikes. First Wicket for him. Indian bowlers have made a frim grip on this match. BAN 134/7 (38.2)



  • 6:06 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: What a over this was from A Siraj and what a match it is turning out to be..!! BAN 128/6 (36)



  • 6:03 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: Siraj knocks the stumps of M. Rahim…!!! What a fantastic comeback from India.. What a game of cricket this is..!! two crucial wickets in two balls. BAN 128/6 (35.2)



  • 6:00 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: Here comes the much needed wicket..!! Mahmudullah lbw out .







Published Date: December 4, 2022 6:01 PM IST



Updated Date: December 4, 2022 6:03 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Sixth Vande Bharat To Run From Secunderabad To Vijaywada Second Such Train In South India
Next article
NLEX: Rain or Shine fends off NLEX to complete quarterfinals cast
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
49
Previous article
Sixth Vande Bharat To Run From Secunderabad To Vijaywada Second Such Train In South India
Next article
NLEX: Rain or Shine fends off NLEX to complete quarterfinals cast
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677