Saturday, December 10, 2022
IND vs BAN, 3rd ODI: India Win By 227 Runs, Hosts Claim Series 2-1

Highlights | India vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI Scorecard AS IT HAPPENED

Mustafizur Rahman

13* (16) 2×4, 0x6

Taskin Ahmed

17 (16) 0x4, 2×6

Umran Malik

(7.5-0-43-1)*

Kuldeep Yadav

(10-1-53-1)

Highlights | India vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI Scorecard AS IT HAPPENED (Credits: BCCI/Twitter)

Highlights | India vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI Scorecard AS IT HAPPENED

After losing the ODI series versus Bangladesh, KL Rahul-led India would look to get one back and avoid an embarrassing whitewash. The two teams lock horns at Chattogram for the third and final ODI on Saturday. While India could have to make forced changes, Bangladesh could play the same XI eyeing a historic whitewash. The pitch is expected to be on the slower side at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

LIVE | IND vs BAN 3rd ODI Cricket Match Live Score: Predicted playing XIs, Team news, live streaming, latest updates.




  • 6:38 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs BAN, 3rd ODI Score: It’s over. Umran Malik sends the stump cartwheeling as Bangladesh gets all out on 182. India won by 227 runs as the hosts claim the series 2-1.



  • 6:13 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs BAN, 3rd ODI Score: OUT!!! Mehidy Hasan Miraz falls. With his wicket, Bangladesh hopes go for a toss. It was the eighth wicket as the hosts require 262 runs more. BAN 148/8 after 29.1 overs.



  • 6:05 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs BAN, 3rd ODI Score: Bangladesh lose the last recognised pair in the line up in the form of Afif Hossain and Mahmudullah. BAN 145/7 (27.4)



  • 5:43 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs BAN, 3rd ODI Score: OUT!!! Another one bites the dust and this time, it is Shakib Al Hasan. He tried to make some room but chopped it on to the stumps. Afif joins Mahmudullah in the chase. BAN 125/5 after 23.1 overs.



  • 5:20 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs BAN, 3rd ODI Score: Kuldeep has been exceptional till now. SIX!!! 100 comes up for Bangladesh as Yasir Ali connects one and sends it over the boundary. BAN 106/3 after 19 overs



  • 5:06 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs BAN, 3rd ODI Score: 9 runs off Kuldeep’s over including a boundary in the over. Axar Patel in the attack as KL Rahul is stressing upon controlling the game with spinners. BAN 90/3 (16)



  • 4:53 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs BAN, 3rd ODI Score: OUT!!! Excellent bowling from Axar Patel. Mushfiqur Rahim tried to be a little cheeky and paid the price. Axar gets his 2nd wicket. BAN 73/3 (12)



  • 4:40 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs BAN, 3rd ODI Score: FOUR!!! That is struck well by Shakib Al Hasan. FOUR!! Back to back boundaries for the former captain. Brilliant counter attack by him. BAN 59/2 (9)







Published Date: December 10, 2022 6:46 PM IST



Updated Date: December 10, 2022 6:48 PM IST





