Tuesday, December 6, 2022
HomeNationalIND vs BAN Dec 7 Video: Critical Match For India, Playing 11,...
National

IND vs BAN Dec 7 Video: Critical Match For India, Playing 11, Telecast Info And Match Details

admin
By admin
0
48


India vs Bangladesh 2nd match ODI Series: Watch video to know the predicted playing 11, match telecast information and IND vs BAN ODI head to head statistics.

IND vs BAN 2nd ODI Match Preview Video: Team India lost the 1st ODI against Bangladesh. The 2nd ODI will be played on December 7th (Wednesday) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The ODI series between India and Bangladesh will be broadcasted by Sony Sports Network while the it will be broadcasted digitally on OTT platform Sony LIV app. For live scores, log into India.com and Cricket Country. In this video we have shared the predicted playing 11 and which team is likely to win the match.




Published Date: December 6, 2022 7:07 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
PVL: Petro Gazz import Lindsey Vander Weide named Finals MVP
Next article
Delhi High Court Permits Woman To Abort 33 Week Pregnancy
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
48
Previous article
PVL: Petro Gazz import Lindsey Vander Weide named Finals MVP
Next article
Delhi High Court Permits Woman To Abort 33 Week Pregnancy
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677