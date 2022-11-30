Sunday, December 4, 2022
HomeNationalIND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report...
National

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Update for 1st ODI, December 04, 2022 11.30 AM IST

admin
By admin
0
46


Here is the India vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs BAN Fantasy Cricket Prediction Test game, IND vs BAN Probable XIs Bangladesh vs India ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Bangladesh vs India, Fantasy Playing Tips – Bangladesh vs India ODI.

IND vs BAN, IND vs BAN News, IND vs BAN Updates, IND vs BAN Pics, IND vs BAN Latest news, IND vs BAN Updates, IND vs BAN Pics, IND vs BAN Latest news, IND vs BAN Dream11, IND vs BAN Playing XI, IND vs BAN Venue, IND vs BAN Toss, IND vs BAN Players To Watch Out, IND vs BAN Playing XI, IND vs BAN Players To Watch, IND vs BAN Venue, IND vs BAN Best Players, IND vs BAN, BAN vs IND, BAN vs IND News, BAN vs IND Updates, BAN vs IND Venue, BAN vs IND Latest News, BAN vs IND Latest Updates, BAN vs IND Players To Watch
IND vs BAN 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction: All You Need To Know

IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: With T20 World Cups happening in 2021 and 2022, there was very little focus on ODI cricket. But now with the 2023 ODI World Cup less than 12 months, suddenly the format seems to have gained high importance in the eyes of teams and fans. After a young side went to New Zealand and lost the only ODI of the series with the next two matches being rain-affected, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul are back as India brace themselves for the challenge from Bangladesh in the series opener on Sunday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur, Dhaka. The ODIs against Bangladesh will also mark the re-uniting of Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli as the top three. Since the 2019 World Cup, the trio have featured in just 12 ODIs together. Here is the India vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs BAN Fantasy Cricket Prediction Test game, IND vs BAN Probable XIs Bangladesh vs India ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Bangladesh vs India, Fantasy Playing Tips – Bangladesh vs India ODI.

TOSS: The 1st ODI match toss between India vs Bangladesh will take place at 11 AM (IST) – December  04 Sunday.

Time: 11:30 AM IST.

Venue: Sher-E-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka.

IND vs BAN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Mushfiqur Rahim(VC)

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(C), KL Rahul, Tamim Iqbal

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.

IND vs BAN Probable Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

Topics




Published Date: December 4, 2022 8:58 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Travel Tips: These Game-Changing Travel Hacks Will Help You Save Money, Must Try On Your Next Trip
Next article
Family Members of Indian Workers and Other Foreigners Can Now Work Too in Canada
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
46
Previous article
Travel Tips: These Game-Changing Travel Hacks Will Help You Save Money, Must Try On Your Next Trip
Next article
Family Members of Indian Workers and Other Foreigners Can Now Work Too in Canada
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677