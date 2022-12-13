IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, India Tour of Bangladesh, 1st Test On 14 December 11:30 AM IST At Stadium Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium

Here is the India Tour of Bangladesh 1st Test, Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs BAN Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IND vs BAN Playing 11s India Tour of Bangladesh, Fantasy Cricket Prediction India vs Bangladesh, Fantasy Playing Tips – India Tour of Bangladesh.

IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, India Tour of Bangladesh, 1st Test On 14 December 9:30 AM IST at Stadium Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium

TOSS – The match toss between India vs Bangladesh will take place at 9:00 AM IST.

Time – December 14, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium

IND vs BAN Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper – Rishabh Pant

Batsmen – Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Mominul Haque

All-rounders – Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel (c), Mehidy Hasan

Bowlers – Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Ebadot Hossain

IND vs BAN Probable Playing XI

India: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Shakib al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Anamul Haque/Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam/Taijul Islam and Taskin Ahmed

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.



