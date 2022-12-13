Tuesday, December 13, 2022
IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, India Tour of Bangladesh, 1st Test On 14 December 11:30 AM IST At Stadium Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium

Here is the India Tour of Bangladesh 1st Test, Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs BAN Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IND vs BAN Playing 11s India Tour of Bangladesh, Fantasy Cricket Prediction India vs Bangladesh, Fantasy Playing Tips – India Tour of Bangladesh.

Published: December 13, 2022 5:17 PM IST



Published: December 13, 2022 5:17 PM IST


By IANS

IND vs BAN, IND vs BAN news, IND vs BAN updates IND vs BAN score, IND vs BAN Dream11, IND vs BAN where to watch, IND vs BAN live
IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, India Tour of Bangladesh, 1st Test On 14 December 9:30 AM IST at Stadium Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium

IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, India Tour of Bangladesh 1st Test, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – India vs Bangladesh, Playing 11s For Today's Match Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, 9:00 AM December 14, 2022, Monday.

TOSS – The match toss between India vs Bangladesh will take place at 9:00 AM IST.

Time – December 14, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium

IND vs BAN Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper – Rishabh Pant

Batsmen – Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Mominul Haque

All-rounders – Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel (c), Mehidy Hasan

Bowlers – Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Ebadot Hossain

IND vs BAN Probable Playing XI

India: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Shakib al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Anamul Haque/Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam/Taijul Islam and Taskin Ahmed

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.




Published Date: December 13, 2022 5:17 PM IST





