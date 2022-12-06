IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, India Tour of Bangladesh, 2 ODI On 7 December 11:30 AM IST At Sher-E-Bangla Stadium

Here is the India Tour of Bangladesh 2 ODI, Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and Ind vs Ban Dream11 Team Prediction, Ind vs Ban Fantasy Cricket Prediction, Ind vs Ban Playing 11s India Tour of Bangladesh, Fantasy Cricket Prediction India vs Bangladesh.

IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, India Tour of Bangladesh 2 ODI, Fantasy Hints: Trying to pick up pieces after a demoralising defeat, India's decorated top-order will be desperate to change the narrative and give a better account of itself against slow bowling in the do-or-die second ODI against Bangladesh here on Wednesday.

TOSS – The match toss between India vs Bangladesh will take place at 11:00 AM IST.

Time – December 07,11:30 AM IST

Venue: Sher- E- Bangla Stadium, Mirpur

IND vs BAN Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Litton Das(c), Shreyas Iyer

Allrounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Axar Patel, Mehidy Hasan

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar(vc), Mohammed Siraj , Mustafizur Rahman

IND vs BAN Probable Playing XI

Bangladesh : Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain and Hasan Mahmud.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Sen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj.

