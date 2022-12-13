Tuesday, December 13, 2022
IND vs BAN Test Match VIDEO: After Losing ODI, Will KL Rahul Take India to Win? Predicted Playing 11

India vs Bangladesh test match pitch report, weather forecast, predicted playing 11, watch full video.

India vs Bangladesh: India will take on Bangladesh in the first Test match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhary Stadium from December 14 (Wednesday). India had lost the preceding ODI series by 2- 1, and they will be keen to make amends in the longer version of cricket format. In terms of temperature at Chattogram from December 14 to December 18 it will settle between 27 and 31 degrees. To know in-depth pitch report of Chattogram stadium, weather forecast, predicted playing 11, watch full video.




Published Date: December 13, 2022 3:17 PM IST





