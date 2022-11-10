India vs England Scorecard, 2nd Semi-Final, T20 World Cup 2022.

Summary







168/6 (20.0) 164/0 (15.5) Run Rate: (Current: 10.36) ENG need 5 runs in 25 balls at 1.2 rpo Jos Buttler (C) (W) 74* (48) 9×4, 2×6 Alex Hales 86 (47) 4×4, 7×6 Mohammad Shami (2.5-0-33-0)* Axar Patel (4-0-30-0)

Highlights | IND vs ENG Scorecard, T20 WC 2022: England Annihilate India By 10 Wickets To Enter Final

Highlights India vs England Scorecard , Semi-Final, T20 World Cup 2022

England beat India by 10 wickets to enter T20 World Cup final. India finish on 168/6 after 20 overs courtesy of brilliant half centuries from Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli. While Kohli was sublime in smashing four fours and a six in his 40-ball 50, his fourth fifty of the tournament, Pandya gave a massive boost to the Indian innings in the last five overs with a 33-ball 63, hitting four fours and five sixes at a strike-rate of 190.91, as the side got 68 runs off the last five overs.

Brief scores: India 168/6 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 63, Virat Kohli 50; Chris Jordan 3/43, Adil Rashid 1/20) against England

IND vs ENG 2nd SEMI-FINAL Playing 11, T20 World Cup 2022

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid













