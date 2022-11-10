Thursday, November 10, 2022
National

IND vs ENG Scorecard, T20 WC 2022: England Annihilate India By 10 Wickets To Enter Final

0
77


India vs England Scorecard, 2nd Semi-Final, T20 World Cup 2022.

Jos Buttler (C) (W)

74* (48) 9×4, 2×6

Alex Hales

86 (47) 4×4, 7×6

Mohammad Shami

(2.5-0-33-0)*

Axar Patel

(4-0-30-0)

Highlights | IND vs ENG Scorecard, T20 WC 2022: England Annihilate India By 10 Wickets To Enter Final

Highlights India vs England Scorecard , Semi-Final, T20 World Cup 2022

England beat India by 10 wickets to enter T20 World Cup final. India finish on 168/6 after 20 overs courtesy of brilliant half centuries from Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli. While Kohli was sublime in smashing four fours and a six in his 40-ball 50, his fourth fifty of the tournament, Pandya gave a massive boost to the Indian innings in the last five overs with a 33-ball 63, hitting four fours and five sixes at a strike-rate of 190.91, as the side got 68 runs off the last five overs.

Brief scores: India 168/6 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 63, Virat Kohli 50; Chris Jordan 3/43, Adil Rashid 1/20) against England

IND vs ENG 2nd SEMI-FINAL Playing 11, T20 World Cup 2022

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid




  • 4:37 PM IST




  • 4:32 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs ENG Score, 2nd S/F: Buttler finishes it off in style. England annihilate India by 10 wickets.



  • 4:31 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs ENG Score, 2nd S/F: It is safe to say that Indian bowling has been exposed by the English batters. FOUR!! England 6 runs away.



  • 4:24 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs ENG Score, 2nd S/F: FOUR!!! Mohammed Shami gets a taste of Jos Buttler’s brilliance. This is proper hammering from the English side. 100m monster. ENG need 15 off 37 balls.



  • 4:19 PM IST




  • 4:14 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs ENG Score, 2nd S/F: Ravichandran Ashwin in the attack. Both English batters are aware that there is no need to take any chances. SIX!!! Hales has been the guy for England in this chase. ENG 123/0 (12)







Published Date: November 10, 2022 5:08 PM IST



Updated Date: November 10, 2022 5:10 PM IST





