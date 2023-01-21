National

IND Vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Fan Boy Breaches Security, Hugs Rohit Sharma In Raipur

admin
36Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 30 Second


  • Home
  • Sports
  • IND Vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Fan Boy Breaches Security, Hugs Rohit Sharma In Raipur | Watch Video

The incident happened during India’s chase against New Zealand.

Fan boy breaches security in Raipur, Fan boy Rohit Sharma, Fan boy hugs Rohit Sharma, Ind vs NZ,Ind vs NZ ODI Live Score,Ind vs NZ schedule,Ind vs NZ playing XI,Ind vs NZ TOSS,Ind vs NZ live streaming,Ind vs NZ live online streaming,Ind vs NZ live cricket streaming,Ind vs NZ live updates,Ind vs NZ live online updates,India vs New Zealand,India vs New Zealand online streaming,India vs New Zealand schedule,India vs New Zealand live updates,India vs New Zealand live online updates,India vs New Zealand live cricket score,India vs New Zealand cricket score,Cricke
The fanboy is being escorted back by the security. (Image: Twitter)

Raipur: India’s second ODI against New Zealand on Saturday had to be stopped briefly after a fanboy breached the security to enter the ground and hugged India captain Rohit Sharma.

The incident happened during the 10th over of the Indian innings. Rohit had just hit a four and a six off Blair Tickner in the third and fourth balls of the over respectively.

As he was standing in his crease to face the next ball, suddenly a boy in his teens, came running and hugged Rohit. The Indian captain was taken aback.

The security men who were running behind the boy, quickly grabbed the teenager and took him out of the ground. Meanwhile, India are chasing a paltry 109 to win the second ODI and also the series.

At the time of the incident, India were at 52/0 in 10 overs. Shubman Gill is giving Rohit company in the middle.




Published Date: January 21, 2023 5:49 PM IST



Updated Date: January 21, 2023 6:06 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories