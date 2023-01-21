Home

IND Vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Fan Boy Breaches Security, Hugs Rohit Sharma In Raipur | Watch Video

The incident happened during India’s chase against New Zealand.



Raipur: India’s second ODI against New Zealand on Saturday had to be stopped briefly after a fanboy breached the security to enter the ground and hugged India captain Rohit Sharma.

A fan invaded and Rohit Sharma told the security to just let me go, “he’s a kid”.#RohitSharma #ICC #IndvsNZ2ndODI pic.twitter.com/11ae0TERUJ — avinash madiwal (@madiwal_avinash) January 21, 2023

The incident happened during the 10th over of the Indian innings. Rohit had just hit a four and a six off Blair Tickner in the third and fourth balls of the over respectively.

As he was standing in his crease to face the next ball, suddenly a boy in his teens, came running and hugged Rohit. The Indian captain was taken aback.

The security men who were running behind the boy, quickly grabbed the teenager and took him out of the ground. Meanwhile, India are chasing a paltry 109 to win the second ODI and also the series.

At the time of the incident, India were at 52/0 in 10 overs. Shubman Gill is giving Rohit company in the middle.



