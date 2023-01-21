IND Vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Fan Boy Breaches Security, Hugs Rohit Sharma In Raipur

The incident happened during India’s chase against New Zealand.
Raipur: India’s second ODI against New Zealand on Saturday had to be stopped briefly after a fanboy breached the security to enter the ground and hugged India captain Rohit Sharma.
A fan invaded and Rohit Sharma told the security to just let me go, “he’s a kid”.#RohitSharma #ICC #IndvsNZ2ndODI pic.twitter.com/11ae0TERUJ
— avinash madiwal (@madiwal_avinash) January 21, 2023
The incident happened during the 10th over of the Indian innings. Rohit had just hit a four and a six off Blair Tickner in the third and fourth balls of the over respectively.
As he was standing in his crease to face the next ball, suddenly a boy in his teens, came running and hugged Rohit. The Indian captain was taken aback.
The security men who were running behind the boy, quickly grabbed the teenager and took him out of the ground. Meanwhile, India are chasing a paltry 109 to win the second ODI and also the series.
At the time of the incident, India were at 52/0 in 10 overs. Shubman Gill is giving Rohit company in the middle.
Published Date: January 21, 2023 5:49 PM IST
Updated Date: January 21, 2023 6:06 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Women’s IPL Team Bid Could Range Between 350-450 Cr Per Franchise For 10-Year License
[ad_1] Home SportsWomen’s IPL Team Bid Could Range Between 350-450 Cr Per Franchise For 10-Year License Familiar companies in fray...
Day After Snowfall, Cracks Widen In Buildings As Situation Remains Grim
[ad_1] Home News IndiaJoshimath Crisis: Day After Snowfall, Cracks Widen In Buildings As Situation Remains Grim Day after heavy snowfall...
ICAI CA Final, Inter 2022 November Result Verification Link LIVE on icaiexam.icai.org
[ad_1] Home EducationICAI CA Final, Inter 2022 November Result Verification Link LIVE on icaiexam.icai.org | Deets Inside The last date...
Jet Ski Rider Braves Monstrous Sea Wave To Save Drowning Man
[ad_1] Home ViralViral Video: Jet Ski Rider Braves Monstrous Sea Wave To Save Drowning Man The very size and the...
Umesh Yadav, Star India Pacer, Duped Of Rs 44 Lakh By Ex-Manager Under Pretext Of Buying Land
[ad_1] Home SportsUmesh Yadav, Star India Pacer, Duped Of Rs 44 Lakh By Ex-Manager Under Pretext Of Buying Land Umesh...
Air India Republic Day Sale: Check Discount Offers On Flights And Routes | Check Details Here
[ad_1] Home BusinessAir India Republic Day Sale: Check Discount Offers On Flights And Routes | Check Details Here Air India...
Average Rating