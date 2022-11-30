Ind vs NZ 3rd ODI Cricket Score: After Umran Gets India Breakthrough, Rain Stops Play

live

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Score, Christchurch: Shreyas Iyer scored 49 but Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda failed to score big. New bowlers, especially Adam Milne and Daryl Mitchell have been brilliant

Run Rate: (Current: 5.78) NZ need 116 runs in 192 balls at 3.62 rpo Last Wicket: Finn Allen c Suryakumar Yadav b Umran Malik 57 (54) – 97/1 in 16.3 Over Devon Conway 38* (51) 6×4, 0x6 Kane Williamson (C) 0 (3) 0x4, 0x6 Umran Malik (5-0-31-1)* Arshdeep Singh (5-1-21-0)

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Score and Updates: Washington Sundar slammed his maiden ODI fifty to carry India to a modest 219 against New Zealand in the third and final match of the series at Hagley Oval on Wednesday.

On a pitch, where there was a lot of grass and lateral movement, and with overcast conditions, India’s innings never really got going, till Sundar stood up to hit five fours and a six in a 64-ball knock to take the visitors past 200-mark.

Apart from him, Shreyas Iyer also played a handy knock of 49 as rest of the batters struggled and perished to a disciplined bowling show by New Zealand. For the hosts, Daryl Mitchell being used as the fifth bowler was a master-stroke, picking 3/25 in his seven overs.

Adam Milne, coming in for spinner Michael Bracewell, got three wickets for 57 runs in his ten overs. Tim Southee picked two scalps while Matt Henry, despite being wicketless, gave away just 29 runs in his very effective ten overs.

Brief Scores: India 219 all out in 47.3 overs (Washington Sundar 51, Shreyas Iyer 49; Daryl Mitchell 3/25, Adam Milne 3/57) against New Zealand.

India vs New Zealand Playing XI:

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson













