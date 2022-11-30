Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Ind vs NZ 3rd ODI Cricket Score: After Umran Gets India Breakthrough, Rain Stops Play

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Score, Christchurch: Shreyas Iyer scored 49 but Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda failed to score big. New bowlers, especially Adam Milne and Daryl Mitchell have been brilliant

Devon Conway

38* (51) 6×4, 0x6

Kane Williamson (C)

0 (3) 0x4, 0x6

Umran Malik

(5-0-31-1)*

Arshdeep Singh

(5-1-21-0)

LIVE | India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, Score
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Score and Updates: Washington Sundar slammed his maiden ODI fifty to carry India to a modest 219 against New Zealand in the third and final match of the series at Hagley Oval on Wednesday.

On a pitch, where there was a lot of grass and lateral movement, and with overcast conditions, India’s innings never really got going, till Sundar stood up to hit five fours and a six in a 64-ball knock to take the visitors past 200-mark.

Apart from him, Shreyas Iyer also played a handy knock of 49 as rest of the batters struggled and perished to a disciplined bowling show by New Zealand. For the hosts, Daryl Mitchell being used as the fifth bowler was a master-stroke, picking 3/25 in his seven overs.

Adam Milne, coming in for spinner Michael Bracewell, got three wickets for 57 runs in his ten overs. Tim Southee picked two scalps while Matt Henry, despite being wicketless, gave away just 29 runs in his very effective ten overs.

Brief Scores: India 219 all out in 47.3 overs (Washington Sundar 51, Shreyas Iyer 49; Daryl Mitchell 3/25, Adam Milne 3/57) against New Zealand.

India vs New Zealand Playing XI:

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson




  • 1:40 PM IST


    LIVE | Ind vs NZ 3rd ODI Cricket Score: The rain has slowed down and the groundstaff are putting their efforts to clear the water and keep the ground dry as much as possible. Resume of play is expected soon.



  • 1:21 PM IST


    LIVE | Ind vs NZ 3rd ODI Cricket Score: It’s pouring heavily in Christchurch at the moment with no signs of settling down soon. Even if the rain stops immediately, it should take some time to clear the mess.



  • 12:52 PM IST


    LIVE | Ind vs NZ 3rd ODI Cricket Score: Covers are on as there is a slight drizzle on the pitch.



  • 12:51 PM IST


    LIVE | Ind vs NZ 3rd ODI Cricket Score: Even after losing the Wicket, New Zealand batters are smashing the bowlers and there is 100 up for the hosts. India needs to look into the game and work to break this partnership.



  • 12:44 PM IST


    LIVE | Ind vs NZ 3rd ODI Cricket Score: Umran Malik gives India a breakthrough. Finn Allen is caught brilliantly by Suryakumar Yadav at cover. NZ 97/1 (16.3)



  • 12:36 PM IST


    LIVE | Ind vs NZ 3rd ODI Cricket Score: This was a good over for New Zealand. Fin Allen completes his fifty runs mark, What a great start by the Blackcaps. NZ smashed nine runs from the over.

    NZ 93/0 (16)



  • 12:34 PM IST


    LIVE | Ind vs NZ 3rd ODI Cricket Score: Good over by Umran Malik as the pacer gives just two runs. More such overs will create pressure on the hosts and might give away a wicket. NZ 84/0 (14)



  • 12:24 PM IST


    LIVE | Ind vs NZ 3rd ODI Cricket Score: Devon Conway and Finn Allen are looking dangerous as the match progresses. India need to strike as soon as possible if they have to have any chance in the game. IND 75/0 (12)



  • 12:18 PM IST


    LIVE | Ind vs NZ 3rd ODI Cricket Score: Well this was a good over for New Zealand as Umran gave 12 runs. This is bad for visitors. NZ 71/0 (11)



  • 12:14 PM IST


    LIVE | Ind vs NZ 3rd ODI Cricket Score: The drizzling has started as of now.







Published Date: November 30, 2022 12:47 PM IST



Updated Date: November 30, 2022 1:09 PM IST





CWG 2022 marathon champion Victor Kiplangat and defending TSK 25K champion & course record holder Leonard Barsoton headline the International Elite field
Christian Pulisic Goal Puts USA Into FIFA World Cup Last 16; Star Later Hospitalized
CWG 2022 marathon champion Victor Kiplangat and defending TSK 25K champion & course record holder Leonard Barsoton headline the International Elite field
Christian Pulisic Goal Puts USA Into FIFA World Cup Last 16; Star Later Hospitalized
