IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Dream11, Captain, Vice-Captain India vs New Zealand Live Streaming at Holkar Stadium, Indore 1:30 PM IST January 24, Tuesdat

Home

Sports

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain India vs New Zealand, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Holkar Stadium, Indore 1:30 PM IST January 24, Tuesday

Here is the New Zealand Tour of India 3rd ODI, Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs NZ Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IND vs NZ Playing 11s New Zealand Tour of India, Fantasy Cricket Prediction India vs New Zealand, Fantasy Playing Tips – New Zealand Tour of India.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain India vs New Zealand, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Holkar Stadium, Indore 1:30 PM IST January 24, Tuesday. (Image: Twitter- BCCI)

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, India Tour of New Zealand Fantasy Hints: New Zealand, meanwhile, would be eager to grab a consolation win to get their first victory on the tour of India. For that to happen, the batting line-up, especially the top-order, will have to step up massively in Indore on Tuesday. With the ball, there is scope for them to put up an improved show. The pitch at the Holkar Stadium is usually friendly for batting and with the smaller boundaries present, fans will be in store for a run-fest on Tuesday. Here is the New Zealand Tour of India 3rd ODI, Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs NZ Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IND vs NZ Playing 11s New Zealand Tour of India, Fantasy Cricket Prediction India vs New Zealand, Fantasy Playing Tips – New Zealand Tour of India.

TOSS – The 3rd ODI match toss between India and New Zealand will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Time – January 24, Tuesday, 01:30 PM IST.

Venue: Holkar Stadium, Indore.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Tom Latham, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj.

Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Tom Latham.

IND vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

India (IND): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed/Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh/Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav.

New Zealand (NZ): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c&wk), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley/Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.



