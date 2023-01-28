Ind vs NZ: MS Dhoni Passing Tips to Washington Sundar Ahead of Ranchi T20I is GOLD; Video Goes VIRAL

Home

Sports

MS Dhoni Passing Tips to Washington Sundar Ahead of Ranchi T20I is GOLD; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Ind vs NZ: The session with Dhoni is bound to inspire and motivate Sundar.

Dhoni to Sundar

Ranchi: The Indian team was in MS Dhoni’s backyard in Ranchi for the first T20I versus New Zealand. While the result did not go India’s way, Dhoni’s presence at the venue lit up the moods of the fans at the stadium and also the dressing room. Dhoni was present in the Indian dressing room where he had a long conversation with Washington Sundar. It seemed like Dhoni was explaining to the youngster the tricks of the game. The session with Dhoni is bound to inspire and motivate Sundar. Sunrisers Hyderabad shared the clip and that is now being loved by fans.

Here is the clip:

Washington Sundar was the star for India with the bat as he hit a brilliant 50 off 28 balls. His innings were laced with three sixes and five boundaries but it was not good enough to take the side over the line.

“The way he bowled, batted and fielded, it was Washington against New Zealand today. We needed someone who can bat and bowl, gives us a lot of confidence and it will help us going forward,” captain Hardik Pandya said at the post-match presentation.

Bowling first, India were very much in the game until the 19th over with New Zealand’s score reading 149/6. But a 27-run final over from Arshdeep Singh which included two sixes and a four turned the table in the visitor’s favour. India will now need to win at Lucknow and square the series.



