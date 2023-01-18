National

Ind vs NZ: Virat Kohli Should Bat at No 4 in 1st ODI

Ind vs NZ: Manjrekar wants Kohli to make a sacrifice and bat at No. 4.

Virat Kohli @BCCITwitter

Hyderabad: With Shreyas Iyer being ruled out from India’s ODI squad for the series against New Zealand, it has opened up a lot of dilemmas over spots. Does Shubman Gill continue to open with captain Rohit Sharma or will Ishan Kishan get a go at the top? Both Gill and Kishan are in rampaging form and keeping them out would be unfair hence former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has come up with a unique solution. Manjrekar wants Kohli to make a sacrifice and bat at No. 4. Kohli has been getting a lot of success at No. 3 in recent times and hence it is unlikely to see him tweak his position.

“It’s going to be still tricky. One guy is going to be really upset. I have got an idea to sort this mess out. Have Shubman Gill bat at No. 3, he seems like he can handle that position, and then Virat Kohli sacrifices his No. 3 for a No. 4. He has done that before to Ambati Rayudu once, many years back against Sri Lanka. So that could be a way to sort it out. Ishan Kishan after his double hundred, left and right-handed combination at the top is not such a bad idea,” Manjrekar told Star Sports.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.




Published Date: January 18, 2023 9:16 AM IST



Updated Date: January 18, 2023 9:17 AM IST





