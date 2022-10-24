Monday, October 24, 2022
HomeNationalInd vs Pak Zomato Mercilessly Trolls Pakistan Team After Men In Blue...
National

Ind vs Pak Zomato Mercilessly Trolls Pakistan Team After Men In Blue Hand Them Crushing Defeat

admin
By admin
0
25



India vs Pakistan: In a Super 12 match played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Australia, India snatched an incredible win from the jaws of what looked like a certain defeat. But thanks to the valuable partnership between Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli that the nailbiter landed on the Indian side.Also Read – LIVE | Virat Kohli MCG Special Reaction Updates: Pakistan Legends Hail Ex-IND Captain

For India, it was a Virat Kohli show who played one of the most remarkable innings, perhaps his best to date as he smashed an unbeaten 82 and help India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by four wickets in a last-ball thriller. Also Read – From Having Sleepless Nights to Reigning Supreme Against Pakistan in T20 World Cup- Arshdeep Singh’s Comeback Story

Apart from the Indian players and fans, the food delivery app Zomato joined the party in a unique way. Celebrating India’s win and Virat Kohli’s stupendous effort, Zomato mercilessly trolled the losing side as they tweeted: “Dear Pakistan, ordered a defeat? Virat your service.” Also Read – From Virat Kohli to Virender Sehwag, Indian Cricket Fraternity Wish Happy Diwali to Fans

Needless to say, the tweet attracted many reactions from various quarters.

We take the occasion to wish everyone Shubh Deepawali!





Source link

Previous articleThe best gear to upskill your streaming
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677