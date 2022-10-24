Ind vs Pak Zomato Mercilessly Trolls Pakistan Team After Men In Blue Hand Them Crushing Defeat

India vs Pakistan: In a Super 12 match played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Australia, India snatched an incredible win from the jaws of what looked like a certain defeat. But thanks to the valuable partnership between Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli that the nailbiter landed on the Indian side.Also Read – LIVE | Virat Kohli MCG Special Reaction Updates: Pakistan Legends Hail Ex-IND Captain

For India, it was a Virat Kohli show who played one of the most remarkable innings, perhaps his best to date as he smashed an unbeaten 82 and help India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by four wickets in a last-ball thriller. Also Read – From Having Sleepless Nights to Reigning Supreme Against Pakistan in T20 World Cup- Arshdeep Singh’s Comeback Story

Apart from the Indian players and fans, the food delivery app Zomato joined the party in a unique way. Celebrating India’s win and Virat Kohli’s stupendous effort, Zomato mercilessly trolled the losing side as they tweeted: “Dear Pakistan, ordered a defeat? Virat your service.” Also Read – From Virat Kohli to Virender Sehwag, Indian Cricket Fraternity Wish Happy Diwali to Fans

dear pakistan, ordered a defeat?

virat your service — zomato (@zomato) October 23, 2022

Needless to say, the tweet attracted many reactions from various quarters.

We take the occasion to wish everyone Shubh Deepawali!