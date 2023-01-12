National

IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Hardik Pandya Abuses Substitute Fielder For Bringing Him Water Late

India are in command in the second ODI against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India lead the series 1-0.

Hardik Pandya was seen giving a earful to a teammate. (Image: Twitter)

Kolkata: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was caught abusing a substitute fielder on stump mic for bringing him water late in the field during the second ODI against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens.

The incident happened at the end of the 11th over of Sri Lankan innings. In a video that went viral on social media, Pandya was allegedly heard saying, “Paani manga tha last over , g**d marwa rahe ho udhar.”

In the end, Sri Lanka were all out for 215 with Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav taking three wickets each. India are already leading the series 1-0.




