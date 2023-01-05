IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: News

Arshdeep Singh bowled as many as five no balls in the match. He also became the bowler with most (12) no balls in T20I history.

Hardik Pandya talks with Arshdeep Singh during the second T20I against Sri Lanka. (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

Pune: India captain Hardik Pandya admitted that basic errors cost them game stating bowling a no-ball is a crime in the second T20I against Sri Lanka on Thursday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium.

India bowled as many as 11 extras with Arshdeep Singh bowling five no-balls alone as Sri Lanka put up a mammoth 206/6 in 20 overs, batting first. In reply, India finished at 190/8 despite fighting fifties from Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav.

“Both bowling and batting – powerplay hurt us. We made basic errors which we shouldn’t do at this level. Learning should be the basics we can control. You can have a bad day but shouldn’t be going away from basics,” Pandya said after the game.

Arshdeep Singh becomes the first Indian bowler to bowl hat-trick of no balls in the same over. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 5, 2023

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep, bowled three back-to-back no balls in the second over of the Sri Lankan innings before conceding another two in the 19th over. “In past as well he’s bowled no-balls. It’s not about blaming but no ball is a crime,” added Pandya.

Chasing 207, India had a nightmarish start to their chase slumping to 57,5 before Axar (65 off 31) and Surya (51 off 36) raised hopes of an improbable win with a scintillating 91-run sixth-wicket stand.

The task became tough once Surya departed in the 16th over, but Axar and Shivam Mavi (26 off 15) shared quick 41 runs to bring down the equation to 21 off the last over. But Axar’s dismissal in the third ball of the final over was the last nail in the coffin for India.



