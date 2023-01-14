Home

Ind vs SL 3rd ODI: Why Rohit Sharma Wants KL Rahul To Bat At Number 5? – Watch Video

KL Rahul has been assigned the role of wicketkeeper and middle-order batter in the 50-over format and will likely continue in that role in the build-up to the World Cup campaign. It is clear that the Indian cricket team has faith in Rahul’s abilities as a wicketkeeper-batsman, and it will be interesting to see how he develops over the course of the next year. Watch video



