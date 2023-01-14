National

Ind vs SL 3rd ODI: Why Rohit Sharma Wants KL Rahul To Bat At Number 5?

admin
15Views
Read Time:54 Second


  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Ind vs SL 3rd ODI: Why Rohit Sharma Wants KL Rahul To Bat At Number 5? – Watch Video

It is clear that the Indian cricket team has faith in Rahul’s abilities as a wicketkeeper-batsman.

KL Rahul has been assigned the role of wicketkeeper and middle-order batter in the 50-over format and will likely continue in that role in the build-up to the World Cup campaign. It is clear that the Indian cricket team has faith in Rahul’s abilities as a wicketkeeper-batsman, and it will be interesting to see how he develops over the course of the next year. Watch video




Published Date: January 14, 2023 4:00 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories