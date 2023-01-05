IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Thursday, 7 PM IST at Maharashtra Cricket Association

Here is the Sri Lanka Tour of India 2nd T20I, Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs SL Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IND vs SL Playing 11s Sri Lanka Tour of India, Fantasy Cricket Prediction India vs Sri Lanka, Fantasy Playing Tips – Sri Lanka Tour of India.

IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Here is the Sri Lanka Tour of India 2nd T20I, Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs SL Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IND vs SL Playing 11s Sri Lanka Tour of India, Fantasy Cricket Prediction India vs Sri Lanka, Fantasy Playing Tips – Sri Lanka Tour of India. On the eve of the first T20I against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India skipper Hardik Pandya promised to back the young players in his new-look squad. And he did that by handing debuts to Shubman Gill and Shivam Mavi and the latter made a brilliant start to claim 4-22 and helped India to a two-run win in a last-ball thriller. Mavi, 24, made great use of the slow-paced Wankhede pitch to claim his maiden four-fer, becoming only the third Indian to do so on debut. But Gill could score only seven runs and left India and Hardik Pandya to solve another opening conundrum. Gill will expect Pandya to give him another opportunity in the Thursday’s second T20 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

TOSS – The 2nd T20I match toss between India and Sri Lanka will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Time – January 05, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association.

IND vs SL Dream11 Team

Keepers – Kusal Mendis, Ishan Kishan

Batsmen – Suryakumar Yadav(VC), Pathum Nissanka, Shubman Gill

All-rounders – Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga (C)

Bowlers – Arshdeep Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

IND vs SL Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka ©, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

India: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Mavi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik



