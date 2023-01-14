IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Tips Sri Lanka Tour Of India 2023 India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Jan 15 2023

Home

IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Sri Lanka Tour Of India 2023, India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Greenfield Stadium Trivandrum Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ODI Match At 1:30 PM IST January 15, Sunday

IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Sri Lanka Tour Of India 2023: Though India have already clinched the ODI series against Sri Lanka by winning the first two matches in Guwahati and Kolkata, the Rohit Sharma-led side will be aiming for a clean sweep at the Greenfield International Stadium here on Sunday. For Sri Lanka, who have been outwitted in the matches at Guwahati and Kolkata despite showing some fight, ending the tour on a high with a victory will be on their minds. In India’s build-up to the 2023 ODI World Cup, to be held in the country in October and November, they have done fairly well. Rohit, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli did very well with the bat in Guwahati. Here is the Sri Lanka Tour of India 3rd ODI, Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs SL Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IND vs SL Playing 11s Sri Lanka Tour of India 2023, Fantasy Cricket Prediction India vs Sri Lanka, Fantasy Playing Tips – Sri Lanka Tour of India.

TOSS – The match toss between India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI will take place at 1 PM IST.

Time – January 15, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

IND vs SL Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, KL Rahul

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Dasun Shanaka(c), Avishka Fernando

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya(VC)

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Chamika Karunaratne, Kuldeep Yadav

IND vs SL Probable Playing XIs

India: Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Axar Patel

Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Pathum Nissanka, Dilshan Madushanka



