Ind vs SL: Ishan Kishans Absence in Indias Playing During 3rd ODI Sparks Debate

Ind vs SL 3rd ODI: One felt India might test the bench strength and Kishan would get a go.

Thiruvananthapuram: Young Ishan Kishan hit the fastest double-century in ODI cricket recently against Bangladesh and then he does not get picked. Now that India has pocked the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, and with the game at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday being a dead-rubber, one felt India might test the bench strength and Kishan would get a go. Well, that has not happened as the side has backed Shubman Gill over the left-hander. His absence from the XI is now being critisised by fans who are taking potshots at the selection.

Here is how fans reacted to Kishan’s absence from the third and final ODI:

India made two changes for the final ODI. Umran Malik and Hardik Pandya were rested, Washington Sundar and Suryakumar Yadav have been included.




Published Date: January 15, 2023 2:30 PM IST



Updated Date: January 15, 2023 2:33 PM IST





