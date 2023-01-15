Ind vs SL: Ishan Kishans Absence in Indias Playing During 3rd ODI Sparks Debate

Home

Thiruvananthapuram: Young Ishan Kishan hit the fastest double-century in ODI cricket recently against Bangladesh and then he does not get picked. Now that India has pocked the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, and with the game at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday being a dead-rubber, one felt India might test the bench strength and Kishan would get a go. Well, that has not happened as the side has backed Shubman Gill over the left-hander. His absence from the XI is now being critisised by fans who are taking potshots at the selection.

Here is how fans reacted to Kishan’s absence from the third and final ODI:

Good to see Sky getting a go. I would have liked to see Ishan Kishan get a go but maybe, they kept in mind that he has three games against New Zealand coming up too where he will play. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 15, 2023

@ShubmanGill ! Plz don’t hit 200. Else you will also be forced to warm the bench like @ishankishan51@BCCI

Why dint ishan get a chance to play in 3rd ODI though we won the series?

Looks like if rookies hit 200 or 300, ‘they’ ll finish their career.@ImRo45 @imVkohli @karun126 — skarlapudi 🇮🇳 (@skarlapudi) January 15, 2023

India made two changes for the final ODI. Umran Malik and Hardik Pandya were rested, Washington Sundar and Suryakumar Yadav have been included.



