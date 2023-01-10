National

IND vs SL Score, 1st ODI: Shami Gives India Breakthrough; Nissanka Fifty Keeps Sri Lanka In Fight

India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Virat Kohli scored his 73rd international hundred. Check ball-by-ball commentary of the Barsapara ODI from Guwahati on January 10. Check LIVE streaming details.

Wanindu Hasaranga

12* (5) 0x4, 2×6

Dasun Shanaka (C)

9 (21) 0x4, 0x6

Yuzvendra Chahal

(7.4-0-45-0)*

Umran Malik

(4-0-22-2)

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI – Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live Ind vs SL – Live Cricket Score: Batting maestro Virat Kohli scored his 73rd international hundred as India scored 373 for seven in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Tuesday. Kohli made 113 off 87 balls to help India set the visitors an improbable target in the series-opener after Sri Lanka put the hosts in. Skipper Rohit Sharma slammed 83 off 67 balls while Shubman Gill made a 60-ball 70. This was Kohli’s second successive hundred in as many games, the last was during the third ODI against Bangladesh.

IND vs SL Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik and Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka.




  • 7:47 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs SL Score, 1st ODI: 150 up for Sri Lanka. Pathum Nissanka is still there in the middle with captain Dasun Shanaka. Can Sri Lanka pull off this chase. SL 159/4 (30)



  • 7:31 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs SL Score, 1st ODI: Mohammed Shami strikes for India. The veteran pacer pitches wide of off-side and a dangerous-looking Dhananjaya de Silva edges to the keeper. De silva goes for 47. India needed this breakthrough. SL 137/4 (25)



  • 7:16 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs SL Score, 1st ODI: Fifty up for Pathum Nissanka and also Sri Lanka’s hundred. The visitors badly need this partnership between these two to give a fight. SL 111/3 (21)



  • 7:11 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs SL Score, 1st ODI: Dhananjaya de Silva is setting up the tempo for Sri Lanka. In two overs, the Lankan batter hit five boundaries off Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal. SL 98/3 (20)



  • 7:00 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs SL Score, 1st ODI: Drinks are on the field. Pathum Nissanka looks in good form but the most important thing is Sri Lanka have lost three wickets and need 300 more in 34 overs. Mammoth task at hand! SL 75/3 (16)



  • 6:50 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs SL Score, 1st ODI: GONEEE! Umran Malik gets into the act as Charith Asalanka edges behind to KL Rahul for 23. The Lankans are a real trouble today in Guwahati. SL 64/3 (14)



  • 6:35 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs SL Score, 1st ODI: Seems like Sri Lanka is working for a comeback as the side smashed 12 runs from the 11th over. This was the good over for visitors.
    SL 50/2 (11)



  • 6:32 PM IST


    The first powerplay ends and it was in favor of India as Siraj picked up two early wickets. What a great start by hosts.



  • 6:30 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs SL Score, 1st ODI: Hardik Pandya comes to bowl the 11th over.



  • 6:30 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs SL Score, 1st ODI: Again a good over by Siraj as the pacer kept batters silent and just gave five runs. Sri Lanka needs to look into the game and score some runs.
    SL 38/2(10)







Published Date: January 10, 2023 6:30 PM IST



Updated Date: January 10, 2023 7:37 PM IST





