Ind vs SL: Virat Kohli Unmissable Reaction After Smashing 46th ODI Ton

After hitting the ton Kohli celebrated it in a unique way and the video is now getting viral on social space.
New Delhi: Virat Kohli smashed his 46th ODI century against Sri Lanka in the 3rd ODI on Sunday at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Kohli played 85 balls to complete his 74th century.
After hitting the ton Kohli celebrated it in a unique way and the video is now getting viral on social space. Here is the video of Indian ex-skipper Virat Kohli celebrating his 74th international century against Sri Lanka.
THE MAN. THE MOMENT. THE FORM. THE CLASS. THE EVERYTHING.
7️⃣4️⃣th international 💯 for Virat Kohli 🐐 #INDvSL #ViratKohli #SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/wSSAhg7xXT
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) January 15, 2023
India have already won the series, thanks to victories in Guwahati and Kolkata. A win in Thiruvananthapuram will give India a 3-0 series triumph, having won T20I series 2-1 earlier in the month.
Published Date: January 15, 2023 5:09 PM IST
Updated Date: January 15, 2023 5:13 PM IST
