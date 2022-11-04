Friday, November 4, 2022
National

IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup: Rohit & Company Needs to Win at Melbourne to Top The Points Table, Playing 11, Weather & Pitch Report

T20 World Cup 2022: In Melbourne last week, three games were abandoned due to rain. Watch video to know about the IND vs ZIM match weather forecast, probable playing 11 and Melbourne Cricket Ground pitch report.

T20 World Cup 2022 Video: India will lock horns with Zimbabwe in their last Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, November 06 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Watch video to know about Melbourne weather forecast, India vs Zimbabwe Probable Playing XIs and Melbourne Cricket Ground pitch report.

IND vs ZIM Probable Playing XI

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani




Published Date: November 4, 2022 8:48 PM IST





