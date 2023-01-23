IND-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips Playing XI Toss Timings & Venue For Match 3 At Buffalo Park East London 10.30 PM IST Jan 23 Mon

Home

IND-W vs WI-W, Dream11 Team Prediction Match 3: Captain Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today India Women vs West Indies Women’s T20I Tri-Series in South Africa 2023 At Buffalo Park, East London 10.30 PM IST Jan 23, Mon

IND-W vs WI-W, Dream11 Team Prediction Match 3: All You Need To Know

Toss: The toss between India Women and New Zealand Women T20I Tri-Series in South Africa 2023 match will take place at 10 PM IST.

Date and Time: 23rd January 2023, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Buffalo Park, East London

Live Streaming: SonyLIV.

IND-W vs WI-W, Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Shemaine Campbelle, Smriti Mandhana (c), Jemimah Rodrigues

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (vc), Afy Fletcher, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur

Bowlers: Shamilia Connell, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav.

IND-W vs WI-W Probable Playing XIs

India Women: S Mandhana(C), JI Rodrigues, H Deol, Yastika Bhatia, DP Vaidya, DB Sharma, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, RS Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, K Anjali Sarwani

West Indies Women: B Cooper, Chedean Nation, RS Williams, Hayley Matthews(C), Shemaine Campbelle, SS Connell, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, K Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Shakera Selman

