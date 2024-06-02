INDIA Alliance Meets Election Commission, Here’s Why

Home

News

INDIA Alliance Meets Election Commission, Urges To First Count Postal Ballots; Here’s Why

The delegation requested that the Election Commission of India provide clear and comprehensive guidelines for the counting process.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

New Delhi, June 02 (ANI): General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP T. R. Baalu, Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja and other INDIA bloc leaders leave after the meeting with the full bench of Election Commission of India, at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

INDIA Alliance On Postal Ballots: On Sunday, a delegation from the INDIA alliance, convened with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to address concerns regarding the vote-counting process scheduled for June 4.

The delegation requested that the Election Commission of India provide clear and comprehensive guidelines for the counting process.

Why Did INDIA Alliance Meet ECI

The INDIA bloc has made additional demands, including the prioritization of counting postal ballots in accordance with the Conduct of Election Rules 1961, the secure CCTV-monitored transportation of Control Units, and the verification of date and time settings on these units. They also request confirmation of voting start and end times, detailed specifications for slips, tags, and counting agents’ information; the display of poll date, candidates, and total vote counts before releasing candidate-specific results; and a prohibition against rushing the process. Furthermore, they advocate for allowing agents to document results prior to moving forward, thereby enhancing transparency and trust in the electoral process.

Postal Ballots And EVMs

Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “The vital importance of counting postal ballots first, and declaring the results of postal ballots first. This is very clearly stated in the statutory rule. This has been understood by the Election Commission over the years. Our complaint is that this statutory rule of this 2019 guideline has been given goodbye. The Election Commission has repealed this 2019 practice. The net result is that by method of practice, EVMs can be counted and if EVMs counting gets over before the postal ballot, it will still be completed. In other words, the postal ballot counting and results need not be declared first. This is the main complaint.”

Singhvi said that ECI heard them patiently. “We are awaiting strong action,” he said.

Sitaram Yechury also said that postal ballots should be counted first on the counting day.

“The demands were that until the 2019 election, the procedure and the law were that first the postal ballots would be counted and announced, and after that, the EVM counting would begin. We are saying that it should be followed,” Yechury told ANI.

Candidates’ Counting Agents Not Allowed At ARO During Vote Counting

After the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections concluded on Saturday, marking the end of the world’s largest polling exercise that began on April 19, Congress leader Ajay Maken flagged the new rule that candidates’ counting agents are not allowed at the Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) tables during the vote counting process on June 4.

Calling it an issue “bigger than the alleged EVM rigging,” the Congress leader urged the Election Commission of India to address it. “Candidate’s Counting Agents’ at the ARO table are NOT being allowed for the first time!!! I have contested 9 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections in the past- And this is happening for the first time. If true, this is bigger than the alleged EVM rigging! I am flagging this issue for all candidates! I hope @ECISVEEP rectifies it soon,” Maken posted on X.

‘Candidate’s Counting Agents’ at the ARO table are NOT being allowed for the first time!!! I have contested 9 Lok Sabha & Vidhan Sabha elections in the past- And this is happening for the first time. If true, this is bigger than the alleged EVM rigging! I am flagging this… — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) June 1, 2024

However, the Chief Election Officer of Delhi clarified that the counting agents of candidates are allowed at the tables of RO and AROs. “It is clarified that Counting Agents of Candidates are allowed at the tables of RO/AROs,” the Chief Election Officer, Delhi Office posted on X.

(With ANI inputs)







