INDIA Alliance Will Participate In Exit Poll Debates To ‘Expose’ BJP: Congress

INDIA Alliance Will Participate In Exit Poll Debates To ‘Expose’ BJP, Winning At Least 295 Seats: Congress

Congress on Friday had said that it will not be participating in any Lok Sabha exit poll debates on television channels.

(Image: X/@RahulGandhi)

INDIA Alliance Exit Polls: The Opposition parties’ INDIA Alliance announced on Saturday that they will participate in the exit poll debates on television news channels on Saturday evening, June 1.

This decision was taken after a meeting of the top leaders of the INDIA Alliance at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

#WATCH | Delhi: After the INDIA alliance leaders meet, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge says, “… INDIA Alliance will win at least 295 seats.” pic.twitter.com/ROy2n1EnOa — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2024

Notably, Congress on Friday, May 31 had said that it will not be participating in any Lok Sabha exit poll debates on television channels.

“The party does not want to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP”, it had said.

Pawan Khera, the Congress’s media and publicity department head said that INDIA bloc parties met and decided to “expose” the BJP and its “ecosystem” on the prefixed exit polls.

Pawan Khera posted on X: “After considering factors for and against participating in the exit polls, it has been decided by consensus that all the INDIA (bloc) parties will participate in the exit poll debates on television this evening.”

INDIA parties met and decided to expose the bjp and its ecosystem on the prefixed exit polls.

After considering factors for and against participating in the exit polls, it has been decided by consensus that all the INDIA parties will participate in the exit poll debates on… — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) June 1, 2024

On Friday, Khera had said people have cast their votes and their verdict has been secured.

He had posted on X: “The results will be out on 4th June. Prior to that, we do not see any reason to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP.”

आगामी एग्जिट पोल डिबेट्स में पार्टी द्वारा भाग ना लिये जाने के निर्णय पर हमारा वक्तव्य : मतदाताओं ने अपने मत दे दिया है एवं मतदान के परिणाम मशीनों में बंद हो चुके हैं। 4 जून को परिणाम सबके सामने होंगे। भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस की नज़रों में परिणाम घोषित होने से पहले किसी भी… — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) May 31, 2024

“The Indian National Congress will not participate in the debates on exit polls. The purpose of any debate should be to inform the people. We will happily partake in debates from June 4 onwards,” Khera had said.

Responding to the earlier decision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda had claimed on Friday that the Congress’s decision to not participate in exit poll debates is the confirmation that the opposition party has conceded the Lok Sabha elections.

Amit Shah, taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a statement that the Congress has been in a “denial mode” since he began playing a key role in its affairs.

(With PTI inputs)







