NationalPolitics

INDIA Alliance Will Participate In Exit Poll Debates To ‘Expose’ BJP: Congress

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 1, 2024
0 81 2 minutes read

  • Home
  • News
  • INDIA Alliance Will Participate In Exit Poll Debates To ‘Expose’ BJP, Winning At Least 295 Seats: Congress

Congress on Friday had said that it will not be participating in any Lok Sabha exit poll debates on television channels.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
INDIA Alliance, Exit Poll, Congress, New Delhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha exit poll, TRP, Pawan Khera, BJP, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi
(Image: X/@RahulGandhi)

INDIA Alliance Exit Polls: The Opposition parties’ INDIA Alliance announced on Saturday that they will participate in the exit poll debates on television news channels on Saturday evening, June 1.

This decision was taken after a meeting of the top leaders of the INDIA Alliance at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Notably, Congress on Friday, May 31 had said that it will not be participating in any Lok Sabha exit poll debates on television channels.

“The party does not want to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP”, it had said.

Pawan Khera, the Congress’s media and publicity department head said that INDIA bloc parties met and decided to “expose” the BJP and its “ecosystem” on the prefixed exit polls.

Pawan Khera posted on X: “After considering factors for and against participating in the exit polls, it has been decided by consensus that all the INDIA (bloc) parties will participate in the exit poll debates on television this evening.”

On Friday, Khera had said people have cast their votes and their verdict has been secured.

He had posted on X: “The results will be out on 4th June. Prior to that, we do not see any reason to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP.”

“The Indian National Congress will not participate in the debates on exit polls. The purpose of any debate should be to inform the people. We will happily partake in debates from June 4 onwards,” Khera had said.

Responding to the earlier decision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda had claimed on Friday that the Congress’s decision to not participate in exit poll debates is the confirmation that the opposition party has conceded the Lok Sabha elections.

Amit Shah, taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a statement that the Congress has been in a “denial mode” since he began playing a key role in its affairs.

(With PTI inputs)






Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 1, 2024
0 81 2 minutes read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Delhi, Haryana, Punjab Lok Sabha Exit Polls 2024 Live Updates

June 1, 2024

City Witnesses Cloudy Skies and Dust Storm After Blistering Heat

June 1, 2024

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Exit Polls 2024 Results Live Updates – BJP, INDIA, Shiv Sena and Local Party Exit Poll Predictions

June 1, 2024

BJP, INDIA, SP And Local Party Exit Poll Predictions Results

June 1, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow