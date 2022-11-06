India And Pakistan Fans Party At The End Of A Topsy-Turvy Group Stage

Now, the semi-finals. Pakistan meet New Zealand in the first semi-final on November 9 at Sydney, while India face England in the second the next day at Adelaide.

T20 World Cup 2022: What a day this Sunday turned out to be. From the sensational Netherlands-South Africa match to the Pakistan-Bangladesh contest, where the sheer enthusiasm of the Pakistani fans was also laced with tension as the side eventually rose from the dead to make the semi-finals, was followed thereafter by another chapter of the Suryakumar Yadav book of batting as India walked all over Zimbabwe and topped Group 2. There were also agonising moments in the mix, as the Proteas, once more, managed to see themselves out of the running, while Bangladesh, valiant in their clash with Pakistan, were left ruing a very poor umpiring call that turned the table a crucial stage of their match.

So now that all the roller-coaster games, the rain and the shine, agony and ecstasy of the league stage is done and dusted, the battle lines are now drawn for the semi-finals, with the thought of another India-Pakistan face-off already bubbling.

In all of this, the silent partners in the excitement, the Netherlands, would be heading home with a smile, a job well done and some investment made for their future participation in ICC tournaments.

Their win was a complete one, in all three departments, as South Africa once more managed to find a way to get out of an ICC tournament as underachievers. Amazing that this side, with some of the fiercest bowlers and batters over the years, would end up like this so many times.

Pakistan won’t be complaining. Down and out, right till the first inning of the Netherlands-South Africa game, they found saviours in the Dutch and then posted their own much-needed win to clamber to the top of the table in a span of a few incredible hours.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was in regal form and the batters, ins spite of another hesitant show on top of the order, ensured that they did enough.

Bangladesh would be leaving an unhappy lot. They were very much in the game after winning the toss, heading for a potential 160-odd total before one umpiring howler sent skipper Shakib al Hasan packing. Thereafter, the other batters had little answer to the sheer pace of the Pakistanis and a valiant attempt in the field notwithstanding, Bangladesh lost their slight opening for a semi-final slot rather disappointingly.

Zimbabwe never got the hang of the Indian batting, though, once again, Rohit Sharma didn’t clear the Power Play. But the Africans were left a steep hill to climb after Yadav’s pyrotechnics and folded.

As for India, the Zimbabwe match, from a must-win, become nearly a formality after South Africa went crashing. They still needed to win in order to top the group, which they did with ease.

Now, the semi-finals. Pakistan meet New Zealand in the first semi-final on November 9 at Sydney, while India face England in the second the next day at Adelaide.

The way this tournament has gone so far, it would indeed be a dodgy to back any side for these games. But there surely are more turns left in the T20 World Cup.



