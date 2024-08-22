Home

News

India And Poland Have Agreed On Social Security Agreement: PM Modi in Warsaw

PM Modi also highlighted that Kabaddi has become a bridge between the two nations, as Poland set to host the Kabaddi championship for the first time this year.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Warsaw: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India and Poland have reached an agreement on social security. He highlighted that the partnership between the two nations is growing stronger, particularly in the fields of new technology and clean energy. While addressing the Indian community in Poland’s Warsaw, PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, “Innovation and youth are going to give energy to the development of both nations. Today I have come to you with a big good news. Both India and Poland have agreed on a social security agreement which is going to benefit all the friends like you.”

Kabaddi Has Become A Bridge Between The Two Nations: PM Modi in Poland

Furthermore, PM Modi also highlighted that Kabaddi has become a bridge between the two nations, as Poland set to host the Kabaddi championship for the first time this year. PM Modi said, “India’s wisdom is global. India’s vision is global. India’s culture is global. Care and compassion is global. Our ancestors gave us the mantra of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. We have considered the whole world as one family and this is visible in the policies and decisions of today’s India. At the time of G20, India called for ‘One Earth, One Family and One Future’.

Highlighting the connection between two nations through the game of Kabbadi, PM Modi stated, “Poland and India have connected through Kabaddi as well. You also know that Kabaddi is played in every village in India. This game has reached Poland from India and the people of Poland have taken Kabaddi to new heights. Poland has been the European Kabaddi champion for two consecutive years. I have been told that the Kabaddi Championship is going to be held from August 24 and for the first time Poland is hosting it. Today, through you I also convey my best wishes to the Polish Kabaddi team.”

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Poland on Wednesday, marking the first visit by an Indian leader to the Central European country in 45 years. His trip to Warsaw coincides with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Poland.

Later, Prime Minister Modi mentioned that he will be meeting with his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk, and President Andrzej Duda. He expressed confidence that these meetings will further strengthen the ties between the two nations.

Highlighting the growing ties between India and Poland, PM Modi said, “I am happy that the partnership between India and Poland is continuously increasing in areas like new technology and clean energy. Many Indian companies have invested here, created jobs, many Polish companies have created opportunities in India.” Furthermore, he stated, “Tomorrow, I am going to meet President Duda ji and the Prime Minister. Through these meetings, the wonderful India-Poland partnership will be further strengthened. PM Tusk is a good friend of India. I have met Donald Tusk when he served as President of the European Council,” he added.

Similarities Between Poland And India: PM Modi in Poland

In his address in Poland, Prime Minister Modi highlighted several similarities between Poland and India. Speaking about the similarities between the two nations, PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, “There are many similarities in the society of India and Poland. A big similarity is also in our democracy. India is not only the Mother of democracy, but also a participatory and Vibrant Democracy. The people of India have unwavering faith in democracy. We have seen this confidence in recent elections also.”

“This was the biggest election in history. 180 million voters voted in elections recently held in the European Union. Three times more people, 640 million voters voted in elections in India. During the elections in India, thousands of political parties participated in this elections, nearly 8000 candidates contested polls, more than five million voting machines, more than eight million polling stations, more than 15 million employees worked in the elections. This kind of management, efficiency, and the trust on the elections is India’s strength,” he stated.

Expressing his gratitude for the warm reception in Poland, Prime Minister Modi said, “You all have come here from different parts of Poland. Everyone has different languages, dialects, food habits, but you all are connected with the feeling of Indianness. You have given me such a wonderful welcome here, I am very grateful to all of you, to the people of Poland, for this welcome.”

(With ANI Inputs)











