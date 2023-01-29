India Beat England to Win Womens T20 U19 World Cup 2023; Twitter Goes Bonkers
Chasing 69 to win, India lost three wickets – but eventually went over the line in 14 overs thanks to Soumya Tiwari and Gingadi Trisha, who stitched a 46-run stand for the third wicket to kill the game quite convincingly.
Potchefstroom: Shafali Verma-led India U19 cruised to a seven-wicket win over their English counterparts on Sunday to win the Women’s U19 World Cup 2023. The bowlers came up with the goods to bundle out England for a paltry 68. For India – Archana Devi, Titas Sadhu, and Parshavi Chopra – picked up two wickets apiece. Chasing 69 to win, India lost three wickets – but eventually went over the line in 14 overs thanks to Soumya Tiwari and Gingadi Trisha, who stitched a 46-run stand for the third wicket to kill the game quite convincingly.
Following the win, fans started flooding Twitter with congratulatory messages. Here are some of the best tweets:
Hum Jeet gaye!!! 🇮🇳🥳🥳💃🥁
This reaction sums up the India women win for me today. India beats England at #U19T20WorldCup #FINAL pic.twitter.com/qXGyQ4gnZb
— Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) January 29, 2023
India winning the inaugural T20 World Cup…That rings a bell!
Congratulations #U19T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Csl4tRXo07
— DK (@DineshKarthik) January 29, 2023
Kudos to the India U19 team for winning the #U19T20WorldCup.This is a phenomenal achievement as our young cricketers have made the country proud. That the young players weren’t overawed by the big occasion speaks volume about their steely characters and temperament.
— Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 29, 2023
As comprehensive a win as you’ll see in the finals of a tournament!
India have raced to a title win at the Women’s #U19T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/P66Q3p7ovx
— ICC (@ICC) January 29, 2023
The #WomenInBlue are the !
Congratulations Girls! So proud of you all! #U19T20WorldCup #INDvENG @BCCI @BCCIWomen @ICC pic.twitter.com/DDAsfxXGIF
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 29, 2023
“This is the feeling we have been waiting for very long. This is the first time we won the cup and it has come with the U 19 kids. Just shows the kind of depth we have and what is there for us in the future,” India coach Nooshin Al Khadeer said after the win.
Average Rating