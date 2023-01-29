National

India Beat England to Win Womens T20 U19 World Cup 2023; Twitter Goes Bonkers

Chasing 69 to win, India lost three wickets – but eventually went over the line in 14 overs thanks to Soumya Tiwari and Gingadi Trisha, who stitched a 46-run stand for the third wicket to kill the game quite convincingly.  

India Beat England U19 World Cup

Potchefstroom: Shafali Verma-led India U19 cruised to a seven-wicket win over their English counterparts on Sunday to win the Women’s U19 World Cup 2023. The bowlers came up with the goods to bundle out England for a paltry 68. For India – Archana Devi, Titas Sadhu, and Parshavi Chopra – picked up two wickets apiece. Chasing 69 to win, India lost three wickets – but eventually went over the line in 14 overs thanks to Soumya Tiwari and Gingadi Trisha, who stitched a 46-run stand for the third wicket to kill the game quite convincingly.

Following the win, fans started flooding Twitter with congratulatory messages. Here are some of the best tweets:

“This is the feeling we have been waiting for very long. This is the first time we won the cup and it has come with the U 19 kids. Just shows the kind of depth we have and what is there for us in the future,” India coach Nooshin Al Khadeer said after the win.




Published Date: January 29, 2023 8:00 PM IST



Updated Date: January 29, 2023 8:01 PM IST





