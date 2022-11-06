Sunday, November 6, 2022
National

India Beat Zimbabwe By 71 Runs, Face England in Semis

India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022 42nd Match: India will play England in the second semi-final at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Tendai Chatara

0* (2) 0x4, 0x6

Blessing Muzarabani

0 (2) 0x4, 0x6

Axar Patel

(3-0-36-0)*

Hardik Pandya

(3-0-16-2)

Highlights IND vs ZIM Score, T20 WC 2022: India Beat Zimbabwe By 71 Runs, Face England in Semis.

AS IT HAPPENED | India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022

Fancied India crushed Zimbabwe by 71 runs here on Sunday to set up a semifinal clash against England in the T20 World Cup. India will play England in the second semifinal at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul scored blistering half-centuries as India posted 186 for five in their last Group 2 match. In reply, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 115 in 17.2 overs. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed after making 15, but Rahul carried on to score a 35-ball 51. Suryakumar then blasted an unbeaten 61 from 25 balls to prop up India. Among India bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin was the most successful with three wickets.

Brief Scores: India: 186/5 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 51, Suryakumar Yadav 61 not out; Sean Williams 2/9), Zimbabwe: 115 all out in 17.2 overs (Ryan Burl 35, Sikandar Raza 34; Ravichandran Ashwin 3/22).




  • 4:52 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs ZIM Score, T20 WC 2022: And India won the match by 71 runs what a game by Men in blue. India will now play Semi-final against England. What a great bowling by Ravichandran Ashwin.



  • 4:49 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs ZIM Score, T20 WC 2022: Zimbabwe is on the brink of all-out. The side is under pressure. Raza Departs after playing a great inning for Zimbabwe. India is on top.
    Live ZIM 111/9



  • 4:42 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs ZIM Score, T20 WC 2022: BACK TO BACK Wickets by Ravichandran Ashwin the all-rounder is in great touch today. What great bowling by India.
    Live ZIM 106/8



  • 4:38 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs ZIM Score, T20 WC 2022: WICKET!!! Ravichandran Ashwin strikes again the bowler picked up Wellington Masakadza on his first ball.

    ZIM 104/7 (15.1)



  • 4:37 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs ZIM Score, T20 WC 2022: Axar is looking for a wicket as the bowler is a little expensive for India so far. Eight runs from the 15th over. ZIM 104/6 (15)



  • 4:33 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs ZIM Score, T20 WC 2022: This was good over for India as Ashwin picked up the set batter and just gave two runs. India needs more overs like this to win the game.
    ZIM 96/6 (14)



  • 4:30 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs ZIM Score, T20 WC 2022: Ashwin finally got what he was looking for the all-rounder picked up Ryan Burl who was playing on 32 runs.
    ZIM 96/6 (13.2)



  • 4:27 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs ZIM Score, T20 WC 2022: Zimbabwe batters need to score more runs to stay in the big chase because in this run rate they won’t be able to win the game. But This is the longest partnership for Zimbabwe.

    ZIM 94/5 (13)



  • 4:25 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs ZIM Score, T20 WC 2022: This was a good over for India as the batters kept silent in most of the balls but India need to scalp another wicket to make more pressure on Zimbabwe.

    ZIM 81/5 (12)



  • 4:22 PM IST


    Ravichandran Ashwin Comes to bowl the 12th over.







Published Date: November 6, 2022 4:56 PM IST



Updated Date: November 6, 2022 4:56 PM IST





