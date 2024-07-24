Home

INDIA Bloc Leaders Protest Against ‘Discriminatory’ Union Budget, Demand Equal Treatment To All States

Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said many didn’t get justice in Union Budget.

On the Union Budget, Opposition leaders said there is very little for most states.

New Delhi: Leaders of the INDIA bloc on Wednesday staged protest against ‘discriminatory’ Union Budget 2024 and demanded equal treatment to all states in the Parliament. Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge says, “Many didn’t get justice (in Union Budget). We are fighting for justice.”

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav says “We all were demanding that farmers should get MSP but the support price is given to the alliance partners who are saving their govt, rather than the farmers…The government could not take any concrete step regarding inflation. Uttar Pradesh did not get anything. UP should have got a double benefit from the double-engine government. I think the people of Lucknow have angered the people of Delhi. Its result is visible in the budget. So what is the benefit of the double engine?…”

On the Union Budget, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says “There is very little for most states. There were a few expectations for Kerala, especially in the health sector, but all of them have not been fulfilled. Each state has its own issue to point to…”

The decision to protest against Budget 2024 was taken at a meeting of floor leaders of INDIA bloc parties at the 10 Rajaji Marg residence of Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday evening.

Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress’ deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari, Congress’ deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, TMC leaders Derek O’Brien and Kalyan Banerjee, DMK’s T R Baalu, JMM’s Mahua Maji, AAP’s Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh, and CPI(M)’s John Brittas, among others, attended the meeting. Congress general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh were also present in the meeting.

“The concept of a budget has already been destroyed by this year’s Union Budget. They have completely discriminated against most of the states. So general sentiment of the INDIA bloc meeting was we have to protest against this,” Venugopal told reporters after the meeting.

Later, in a post on X, Venugopal said, “The Union Budget presented today was extremely discriminatory and dangerous, which completely goes against the principles of federalism and fairness that the Union Government must follow.”

In protest, Congress chief ministers will be boycotting the NITI Aayog meeting scheduled for July 27. “This government’s attitude is completely antithetical to Constitutional principles. We will not participate in an event that is solely designed to hide the true, discriminatory colours of this regime,” he said.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari alleged that the budget had “blacked out” states where there are non-BJP governments.

“We will hold a protest tomorrow in the Parliament regarding this. We will raise our voice inside Parliament and outside also…This is not the budget of the BJP, it is the budget of the whole country, but they have presented it as if it is BJP’s budget…This budget is againt the federal structure of the country,” he alleged.











