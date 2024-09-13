Home

‘Rebuke to BJP’, ‘victory of Constitution’: INDIA Bloc leaders react to Arvind Kejriwal’s Supreme Court bail

The Supreme Court Friday granted bail to Arvind Kejriwal in the corruption case lodged by the CBI in connection with the excise policy ‘scam’, saying prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty.

New Delhi: Opposition INDIA bloc leaders Friday celebrated the bail granted to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Supreme Court, terming the apex court’s order as a “rebuke” to the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre which they alleged was “misusing” central agencies to muffle political opponents.

‘Victory of Constitution’

Describing Kejriwal as a “popular and pro-public welfare” Chief Minister, Samajwadi Party chief and Kejriwal’s INDIA bloc ally, Akhilesh Yadav hailed the Supreme Court bail order as “victory of Constitution”.

Yadav also accused the BJP for being “against the Constitution” and “misusing” it.

“The bail of Delhi’s popular and public welfare Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal is a ‘victory of the Constitution’. Only those who are against the Constitution misuse the Constitution. The knock on the door of justice is always heard. The world has moved forward on this tradition till now and will continue to do so,” the former Uttar Pradesh CM said in a post on X in Hindi.

Omar welcomes SC bail order

In Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah welcomed the Supreme Court’s bail to Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged Delhi excise policy ‘scam’ case.

“Congratulations to him. Coming out (from jail) is only through court,” Abdullah wrote on X.

However, the former chief minister also took a veiled swipe at Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid aka Engineer Rashid, who defeated in the Lok Sabha elections held earlier in the year.

In an apparent dig at Rashid, Abdullah said that legal matters are resolved in court, not through elections. “This is a betrayal which was done to the people of Baramulla, they were told that they could bring anyone out through vote. Nobody is released through votes, it is done only through court,” he said.

‘Rebuke’ to BJP

Senior Congress leader and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also hailed the Supreme Court’s bail order, asserting that the apex court’s decision has given hope to all those fighting for truth and justice.

Terming the top court’s order as a “rebuke” to the BJP-led NDA dispensation, Siddaramaiah alleged that the saffron party and it allies are misusing Constitutional institutions to target their “political nemesis.”

“This order of the Supreme Court is a rebuke to the central @BJP4India government, which is misusing the constitutional institutions for their political nemesis. Let the @narendramodi-led government, which has descended into politics of hatred, learn a lesson from this court order and wake up,” he said in a post on ‘X’,” the Karnataka CM said in a post on X.

“This order gives hope to all those fighting for truth and justice,” the Congress veteran added, while stressing that “ultimately truth and justice will prevail”.

SC grants bail to Kejriwal

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan granted the relief to Kejriwal on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh, and two sureties of like amount.

The top court directed the Delhi CM not to make any public comment on the merits of the case and added that terms and conditions as imposed in the ED case would also be applicable here.











