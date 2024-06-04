Home

News

INDIA Bloc To Cross Majority Mark In Lok Sabha Election Results 2024? Political Alliance Shocks BJP, Defies Exit Poll Predictions

Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: As of now, NDA stands at 296 and INDIA Bloc is at 229 seats. Will INDIA Bloc be able to cross the majority mark in the General Election? Here’s how the political alliance shocked the ruling party and also defied the exit poll predictions.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

INDIA Bloc

Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 For INDIA Bloc: The Lok Sabha Elections were conducted over a period of one-and-a-half months across seven phases. The last phase of voting took place on June 1 and today, on June 4, the counting of votes is underway and the Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 will be announced by today evening. While the exit poll predictions spoke of a landslide victory for BJP-led NDA, the result trends are telling a different story altogether. While the election campaign of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) was based on the slogan ‘Ab ki baar, 400 paar’ and that is exactly what the exit polls were hinting at, the poll results have been a complete shocker. Will INDIA Bloc be able to cross the majority mark? Why has BJP not been able to reach an absolute majority?

INDIA Bloc To Cross Majority Mark In Lok Sabha Election Results 2024?

As mentioned earlier, the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 is underway and soon, the final verdict will be out. While the current ruling party was expecting the results to be a cakewalk as they highlighted their goal of achieving 400 seats in the polls, the trends have an entirely different story to tell. While the NDA government is struggling to cross the 300 mark, INDIA Bloc stands at 229, just 43 seats short of achieving majority. While it may be possible that the political alliance may not reach that mark but nonetheless, it has put up an extremely strong fight and has made the entire election results process very interesting.

How Has INDIA Bloc Shocked BJP, Defied Exit Poll Predictions?

Thinking of the many reasons, why INDIA Bloc was able to put up a strong fight and also defy the exit poll predictions, a lot is on the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). A lot of factors that did not work for them and/or proved to be a backstabber, worked in favour of the political alliance. The main reason is the low voter turnout, especially in Uttar Pradesh which was a bane for the current ruling party but a boon for the INDIA Alliance. SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav’s voter bank has proven to be a great blessing for the alliance.

The Congress Manifesto had a lot of points that struck a chord with the people of India which included the price hike, unemployment, poverty and also their opposition to the Agniveer Scheme. The Manifesto made people connect to it and they felt as if the political party was attached to them and was able to understand their daily problems.

Another important factor, probably the most important one, is the fact that despite being an amalgamation of multiple political parties with different thought processes and ideologies, INDIA Bloc remained united as a single front, throughout the elections. While their opposition thought that they were unhappy with each other and there could be problems within them, they fought it all and stayed together, like a single front and fought the ruling party together.

Lastly, both of the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra by Congress scion Rahul Gandhi have had a huge impact on the election results which was probably a little bleak when it was happening but today, that impact is clear and is speaking for itself. Rahul Gandhi, like a true politician, reached the hearts of and impacted the people at the grassroot level and made them feel respected.

The final Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 are still to be announced and the INDIA Bloc may or may not form the government at the Centre, but surely, after a very long period of time, the Opposition has been a powerful one, who made its presence felt, put up a good fight and thus kept alive the true spirit of democracy, a principle that India is known to embody.







