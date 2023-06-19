‘India can go to hell’: Upset Pakistan’s Javed Miandad lambasts BCCI over Asia Cup row

With the BCCI refusing to tour Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023, former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad has launched a scathing attack, saying ‘India can go to hell’.

Pakistan Cricket Board, whose proposal for a hybrid model was approved by the Asia Cricket Council, has not pleased Miandad. According to him, Pakistan should also boycott traveling to India unless the Indian cricket team visits them to play series, reported Hindustan Times.

“Pakistan has been to India in 2012 and even in 2016 now it is the turn of the Indians to come here. If I had to make a decision, I would never go to India to play any match, even the World Cup. We are always ready to play them (India) but they never respond in the same manner. Pakistan cricket is bigger… we are still producing quality players. India can go to hell. I don’t think even if we don’t go to India, it will make any difference to us,” HT quoted Miandad as saying.

Apart from Asia Cup, the India-Pakistan drama has also exceeded the World Cup 2023, scheduled to be held in India later this year. As per predictions, the blockbuster India-Pakistan tie is expected to be played on October 15 in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, though the ICC is yet to announce the official schedule.

India last toured Pakistan for a series back in 2008 for the Asia Cup. Post 26/11, India did not tour Pakistan, although the neighboring nation visited India for a three-ODI series in December-January 2012-2013.

“I always say one can’t choose its neighbors, so it is better to live by cooperating. And I have always said cricket is a sport that brings people closer to each other and can remove misunderstandings and grievances between countries. It was on the cards that they would again not send their team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup so it is time we also take a strong stand now,” he pointed out.

Updated: 19 Jun 2023, 03:08 PM IST