India captain Hardik Pandya Admits Conceding 20-25 Runs Extra After 21-Run Loss In 1st T20I Vs New Zealand

Batting first, New Zealand posted 176/6 in 20 overs. In reply, India fell short by 21 runs despite a valiant fifty from Washington Sundar in Ranchi.

Hardik Pandya bowls during the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: India captain Hardik Pandya admitted that they conceded 20-25 runs extra and will ‘only learn from this’ after the Men in Blue suffered a 21-run loss against New Zealand in the first T20I on Friday in Ranchi.

Bowling first, India were very much in the game until the 19th over with New Zealand’s score reading 149/6. But a 27-run final over from Arshdeep Singh which included two sixes and a four turned the table in the visitor’s favour.

In reply, Suryakaumar Yadav (47) and Washington Sundar (50) kept India in the game but lacked support from others to fall short by 21 runs.

“No one even thought that the wicket would play like that and both teams were surprised. But they played better cricket on this and that’s why the result end up like that. Actually the new ball was turning more than the old one and the way spun, way it bounced it caught us by surprise,” Hardik said after the game.

“But somehow we pulled it back and were in the game till Surya and myself were batting. On hindsight, I don’t think this wicket was 177, we were with the ball and conceded 20-25 runs. It is a young group and we will only learn from this,” the India captain added.

Meanwhile, Pandya heaped high praise for Sundar who contributed with both bat and ball on Friday. While the off-spinner dismissed both Finn Allen and Mark Chapman in the same over to give India upper hand early, his valiant knock in the chase kept the hosts in the game.

“The way he bowled, he batted and fielded, it was Washington against New Zealand today. We needed someone who can bat and bowl, gives us a lot of confidence and it will help us going forward,” he added. India next play New Zealand in the second T20I in Lucknow on Sunday.



