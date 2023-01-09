With Rohit set to open and Kohli at number three, India need to see how they fit in Iyer, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan.

India Captain Rohit Sharma BREAKS Silence on T20I Career, Says I Have Not Decided to Give Up. (Image: Twitter)

Guwahati: India captain Rohit has opened up on his T20I career ahead of the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka on Monday. The 35-year old was rested for the T20I series against the Lankan Lions in which the home side India won 2-1.

The Mumbai Indians man has made it clear that he has not decided to give up on the format.

“Firstly, it is not possible to play back-to-back matches. You need to give them (all format players) enough break. I definitely fall in that as well. We have three T20Is against New Zealand. We will see what happens after IPL. I have not decided to give up the format,” Rohit told the media.

He also revealed the reason on why Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the ODI series. “Jasprit Bumrah felt stiffness while bowling at nets in National Cricket Academy,” he said.

Rohit has also revealed that Shubman Gill will be his opening partner ahead of wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan.

“Unfortunate that we won’t be able to play Ishan Kishan. We have to give Gill a fair run,” he told.

With Rohit set to open and Kohli at number three, India need to see how they fit in Iyer and Ishan Kishan. Kishan played a sensational career-best 210 against Bangladesh in Chattogram, while Gill showed he can be a solid opening option through his performances in the format in 2022.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, K.L Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay, Sadeera Samarawickrama.



