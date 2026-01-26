Home

Republic Day 2026 LIVE: India celebrates 77th R-Day as the nation salutes its freedom fighters and armed forces

The Republic Day Parade will mark 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram and will feature a total of 30 tableaux, 17 from States and Union Territories and 13 from Ministries, Departments and Services.

liveIndia is celebrating its 77th Republic Day today. On Monday, the annual parade will be held at Kartavya Path, which will combine cultural pageantry with a display of military strength. As per the government officials, his year’s parade will feature 30 tableaux from states, Union Territory. The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will attend as the Chief Guests for the Republic Day Parade 2026. The parade will showcase a phased battle array display by the Indian Army, mechanised columns, marching contingents, military bands and a Tri-services tableau titled ‘Operation Sindoor. The Republic Day Parade will mark 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram and will feature a total of 30 tableaux, 17 from States and Union Territories and 13 from Ministries, Departments and Services.