India, China agree on patrolling along LAC, leading to disengagement ahead of BRICS meet in Russia

India and China have settled on an arrangement to monitor the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Himalayas. This arrangement could be a stepping stone towards resolving the skirmishes that started back in May 2020 and moving towards peace.

New Delhi: In a major development, India and China have agreed on a patrolling arrangement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the border areas of the Himalayas, informed Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday. This development has come ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia to attend the crucial BRICS summit. The patrolling arrangement between both countries can lead to disengagement and could be a stepping stone towards resolving the skirmishes that started in May 2020.

While addressing the media during a special MEA briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that diplomatic and military officials from both countries were in talks with each other. “Over the last few weeks, Indian and Chinese diplomatic and military negotiators have been in close contact with each other in a variety of forums and as a result of these discussions, an agreement has been arrived at on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control in the India-China border area, leading to disengagement and resolution,” he stated.

Responding to a media question on possible meeting between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS in Russia, Misri stated that there are chances of a bilateral meeting between both the leaders.

“As far as the question on the bilateral meetings is concerned, this is a multilateral event, though there is always a provision for bilateral meetings on the sidelines. We are currently looking over the overall program of the prime minister. There are a lot of requests for bilateral meetings and we will update on the bilaterals as they evolve,” Misri stated.

PM Modi, will attend the BRICS summit in Kazan this week. Starting from Tuesday, his short, two-day journey comes as a response to the invitation extended by Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a recent statement on Friday, Denis Alipov, who represents Russia as its ambassador to India, teased the possibility of welcoming new entrants into the BRICS assembly. Such an addition could hugely amplify the group’s capacity as an influential frontier, upholding the interests of the Global South.

At an online ‘BRICS 2.0 meet: New Members, New Horizons’, this comment was made looking forward to the soon-to-be-held BRICS convention in Kazan, next week. At the moment, the holding of BRICS’ chair position is in Russia’s hands. This significant alliance brings together the advanced developing economies of the world. Initially, the four original countries were Brazil, Russia, India, and China, hence the name BRIC. South Africa hopped on board in 2010, sparking the change to the currently known name, BRICS.

