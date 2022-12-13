India-China Clash: ‘No Deaths, No Serious Injuries’, Rajnath Tells Parliament

India-China Clash LIVE: For the unversed, a clash occurred between the two sides along the disputed section of the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 at Yangtze. Soon after the clash, troops of both India and China immediately were disengaged from the area

New Delhi: Making a statement in Parliament on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said,”On Dec 9 in the Yangtse area of the Tawang sector PLA troops encroached upon and attempted to change status quo. This attempt was tackled by our troops in a determined manner. Our troops bravely stopped PLA from encroaching upon our territory and forced them to go back to their post.”

Rajnath also claimed that none of our soldiers died or suffered any serious injury. “In this face-off, few soldiers on both sides suffered injuries. I’d like to tell this House that none of our soldiers died or suffered any serious injury. Due to the timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers have retreated to their own locations. After this incident, on 11th Dec the local commander of the area held a flag meeting with his Chinese counterpart under the established system & discussed this incident. The Chinese side was refused all such actions and told to maintain peace at the border”, he told the parliament.

Furthermore he asserted that the matter has also been taken up with China through diplomatic channels. “I want to assure the House that our forces are committed to guarding our borders and ready to thwart any attempt that will be made to challenge it,” Raksha Mantri stated. His statement comes amid demands by the Opposition for a discussion on the border issue.

Opposition leaders staged a walkout soon after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh concluded his statement on the Tawang faceoff incident, in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/Z7w2WQiDHs — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2022

India-China Clash: Here’s Your 5-Point Cheatsheet

For the unversed, a clash occurred between the two sides along the disputed section of the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 at Yangtze. Soon after the clash, troops of both India and China immediately were disengaged from the area. Although no loss of life or major injuries were reported, some Indian and Chinese troops received minor injuries during this clash, reports stated. It is the first physical clash between the two armies since August 2020 in eastern Ladakh. There was another incident in October 2021 at Yangtze, 35 km northeast of Tawang, where the Chinese attempt to get access to the top of 17,000 feet peak was thwarted and the area is now under snow and will remain so till March. Today there is a BJP government in the country. As long as our govt is there no one can capture even an inch of land. I salute the valour shown by our Indian Army troops on the intervening night of December 8-9 (in Arunachal Pradesh), said Union Home Minister Amit Shah




