Home

News

India-China relationship key to Asia’s future: EAM Jaishankar

In his opening address at the Asia Society, hosted at the Asia Society Policy Institute in New York on Tuesday, Jaishankar stated that Asia is at the “cutting edge of change” with India playing a leading role in driving that transformation.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

India-China relationship key to Asia’s future: EAM Jaishankar(Photo Credit: ANI)

New York [US]: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized that in a “multipolar” world, where the global order is undergoing significant shifts, the future of both Asia and the world hinges on the relationship between India and China. In his opening address at the Asia Society, hosted at the Asia Society Policy Institute in New York on Tuesday, Jaishankar stated that Asia is at the “cutting edge of change” with India playing a leading role in driving that transformation.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, “Asia is very much at the cutting edge of that change. Within Asia, India is part of leading that change. But that change is today stretching the fabric of the global order…I think the India-China relationship is key to the future of Asia. In a way, you can say if the world is to be multipolar, Asia has to be multipolar. And therefore, this relationship will influence not just the future of Asia but, in that way, perhaps the future of the world as well.”

Furthermore, he stated that India has to prepare to rise amid volatility and unpredictability. Addressing the Asia Society at the Asia Society Policy Institute, EAM Dr S Jaishankar said, “India which is rising, has to prepare to rise amidst volatility and unpredictability. Typically, when countries rise, when big powers rise, they hope for congenial circumstances.”

#WATCH | New York: Addressing the Asia Society at the Asia Society Policy Institute, EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, ” I think the India – China relationship is key to the future of Asia. If the world is to be multipolar, Asia has to be multipolar and therefore this relationship will… pic.twitter.com/FU8v0YPss9 — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2024

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on changing world…

In his address, Jaishankar picked three words to describe the changing world. He noted that “rebalancing” was the most fitting term to describe the current state of the world and highlighted Asia’s significant role in this process. He said, “Now when I speak about rebalancing, I think Asia has been very much key to that rebalancing when we talk. If one looks, for example, at the last top 20 economies of the world, there are many more Asian economies in that than there were a few decades ago. And even if one looks among the 20, the Asian ones have really risen much more strongly and impactfully. And among them, is India, which was a decade ago the 10th largest economy in the world, currently the 5th, likely to be the third by the end of the decade.”

(With ANI Inputs)











