Monday, December 12, 2022
India, China Troops Clash Near LAC in Arunachal On December 9, Minor Injuries Reported

Indian and Chinese troops briefly clashed at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. Troops from both sides suffered minor injuries.

Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: Indian and Chinese troops briefly clashed at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. Troops from both sides suffered minor injuries. According to a News18 report quoting sources, People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops contacted the LAC in Tawang sector which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner that led to a face-off between two sides.

Sources told news agency ANI that PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh, which was contested by Indian troops “in a firm and resolute manner”. “This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides. Both sides immediately disengaged from the area,” ANI quoted the “sources” as saying.

“As a follow-up of the incident, India’s Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity,” the sources added.




Published Date: December 12, 2022 7:51 PM IST



Updated Date: December 12, 2022 9:31 PM IST





