India, China Troops Clash Near LAC in Arunachal On December 9, Minor Injuries Reported

New Delhi: Indian and Chinese troops briefly clashed at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. Troops from both sides suffered minor injuries. According to a News18 report quoting sources, People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops contacted the LAC in Tawang sector which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner that led to a face-off between two sides.

Sources told news agency ANI that PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh, which was contested by Indian troops “in a firm and resolute manner”. “This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides. Both sides immediately disengaged from the area,” ANI quoted the “sources” as saying.

“As a follow-up of the incident, India’s Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity,” the sources added.



