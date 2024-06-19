Home

India.com Ranks Highly In Prestigious ‘Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2024’ Survey In Online News Category

The Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2024 has been recently published. It is a matter of great pride that in the Online News Category, India.com stands at the second position alongside BBC News Online while the first rank is secured by NDTV Online.

Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2024 Survey: The Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2024, commissioned by the Reuters Institute for the Study Of Journalism has been released and the main aim of this study is to ‘understand how news is being consumed in a range of countries’. Amid surveys done for various categories, in the ‘Online News Category’, India.com has bagged the second position, second only to NDTV Online. The survey conducted under the online news category, is particularly for the ‘weekly reach offline and online’ and the two main divisions under it are ‘weekly use’ and ‘more than three days per week’. How has this survey in the Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2024 been conducted, full list of organisations in terms of their ranking in the online and tv, radio and print categories, read to know…

As mentioned earlier, in the ‘Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2024’ Survey, in the Online Category for weekly reach, India.com stands at the second position among Indian media online organisations. The Methodology Note of the report says, ‘These data are based on a survey of mainly English-speaking, online news users in India – a small subset of a larger, more diverse, media market. Findings in this online poll are not nationally representative and will tend to under-represent the continued importance of traditional media such as TV and print.’

All About ‘Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2024’

According to Professor Rasmus Kleis Nielsen, the Director of Reuters Institute for Study of Journalism (RISJ), the ‘Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2024’ ‘documents the scale and scope of ongoing platform resets where even before new advances in generative artificial intelligence further change the information ecosystem – the environment for publishers and others who want to connect with the public is undergoing substantial change’. In the report’s foreward, the professor has further said, “Our report this year is based on data from many of these people, with answers provided by representative samples adding up to almost 100,000 individual survey respondents. With the addition of Morocco, this is the largest report we have ever published, covering 47 markets that together account for more than half the world’s population.”

The ‘Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2024’ begins with a detailed explanation of their process and methodology that has been taken up, to conduct the surveys and studies. According to the report, the research has been conducted via an online questionnaire by YouGov, at the end of January of beginning of February, 2024. Speaking particularly about India, the sample size is 2016, the population is 1402 million and the internet penetration is 60 percent.











