India declared free from Trachoma, once a leading cause of blindness no longer a public health concern; Know about the disease

Trachoma, once a major cause of blindness in India during the late 1950s, has been officially eliminated as a public health concern in the country, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). This achievement was recognized during the WHO’s South-East Asia Region Regional Committee meeting held in New Delhi on Tuesday. India now joins Nepal and Myanmar in eliminating trachoma in the region.

The official certification was handed over to Aradhana Patnaik, Additional Secretary and Mission Director of the National Health Mission, by Saima Wazed, WHO South-East Asia’s Regional Director. This milestone underscores India’s progress in public health, particularly through extensive efforts to improve hygiene, sanitation, and access to healthcare services.

This feat marks a significant victory in India’s fight against preventable blindness, with trachoma no longer posing a threat to public health across the country.

What is Trachoma

Trachoma is a contagious bacterial eye infection caused by Chlamydia trachomatis. If left untreated, it can lead to irreversible blindness. The infection is spread through direct contact with an infected person’s eyes, nose, or throat secretions. It predominantly affects people in underprivileged areas with poor hygiene and sanitation conditions.

The World Health Organization (WHO) classifies trachoma as a neglected tropical disease, with an estimated 150 million people worldwide affected. Of these, 6 million are either blind or at risk of blindness due to the disease.

In India, trachoma was a major cause of blindness in the 1950s and 1960s. In response, the Government of India launched the National Trachoma Control Program in 1963, which later integrated with the National Program for Control of Blindness (NPCB). The implementation of WHO’s SAFE strategy (Surgery, Antibiotics, Facial cleanliness, Environmental improvement) played a crucial role in reducing trachoma cases. By 2017, India was declared free from infective trachoma. Surveillance continued across districts until 2024 to ensure its eradication remained effective.

The decline of trachoma in India is a testament to effective public health interventions, reducing blindness from trachoma to less than 1%, compared to 5% in 1971.











