India Did Not Associate With Any Document: MEA

Ukraine Peace Summit: India Did Not Associate With Any Document, ‘Clarifies’ MEA

The peace summit began on June 15 and concluded on June 16, bringing together representatives from 92 countries and organisations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a press conference at the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, in Obbürgen, Switzerland, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP)

Ukraine Peace Summit: India did not associate itself with any communique/document emerging from the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday, 16 June 2024 as it abstained from aligning with any of the directives as India did not sign a joint communique at a Switzerland-hosted summit for peace in Ukraine even as New Delhi called for “sincere and practical engagement” between Moscow and Kyiv for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

India Dissociates From Any Communique

India, distancing itself from any communique arising from the Swiss summit on Ukraine’s peace, reaffirmed its steadfast approach to foster a durable and peaceful resolution to the conflict via dialogue and diplomacy.

“India did not associate itself with any communique/document emerging from this Summit,” read the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

The statement emphasized that resolving the conflict necessitates “sincere and practical engagement” from both sides, evidently pointing to Russia and Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Peace Plan

During the summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sought backing for his 10-point peace plan, which he initially presented in 2022.

“The peace formula is inclusive, and we are happy to hear and work on all proposals, all ideas of what is really needed for peace and what is important to you dear friends,” Zelenskyy said.

“I urge you to be as active as possible and I am proud all parts of the world, all continents are now represented at the peace summit,” he said.

Indian Delegation Attended Opening And Closing Plenary Sessions Of The Summit

Pavan Kapoor, Secretary (West) of the Ministry of External Affairs, represented India at the Summit on Peace in Ukraine. The summit, hosted by Switzerland in Burgenstock on June 15-16, 2024, included the Indian delegation in its Opening and Closing Plenary Sessions.

“India’s participation in the Summit, as well as in the preceding NSA/Political Director-level meetings based on Ukraine’s Peace Formula, was in line with our consistent approach to facilitate a lasting and peaceful resolution to the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy,” added the release.

The release also said that India continues to “believe that such a resolution requires a sincere and practical engagement between the two parties to the conflict.”

India Will Remain Engaged With All Stakeholders

India will persist in its engagement with all stakeholders and both parties to foster earnest efforts towards an early and lasting peace, as stated by the MEA. Concurrently, 80 countries, Ukraine included, along with four European institutions, endorsed the final joint communiqué of the Switzerland peace summit on June 16.

The final document stated that the UN Charter, along with the “respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty,” can and will provide the foundation for attaining a comprehensive, just, and enduring peace in Ukraine.

The peace summit commenced on June 15 and concluded on June 16, uniting representatives from 92 countries and organizations.

