India Economy Likely to Grow 6.5%-7 Per Cent Next Fiscal Year, Says Sanjeev Sanyal

To recall, the international agencies including the S&P Global Ratings has cut India’s economic growth forecast for the ongoing fiscal by 30 basis points to 7%.

New Delhi: The Indian economy is likely to grow 6.5 per cent to 7 per cent next fiscal year if the global environment does not worsen, says Sanjeev Sanyal, who is a member of the Prime Minister’s economic advisory council said on Thursday, giving a higher estimate than some economists.

Speaking to Reuters, Sanyal said India will continue to maintain macroeconomic stability, despite a “very difficult” global environment, helped by the stable banking sector and buoyant tax revenue collections.

“I think we are now on stream to achieve somewhere slightly short of 7% GDP growth rate for this financial year,” the economic advisory council member said, which is in line with projection by the Reserve Bank of India.

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank have projected the country’s growth to be 6.1% and 6.0%, respectively, next financial year.



