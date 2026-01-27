Home

News

India-EU trade deal explained: Chocolates, Wines, Cars among products likely to get cheaper | Full list

India’s landmark trade deal with the European Union will slash import duties on cars, chocolates, wine and machinery, promising lower prices, wider choices and stronger trade ties.



Chocolate, Cheese, Cookies and Wine!

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Luxury Cars, Industrial Machinery and Pacemakers too

Full List: What Gets Cheaper After the India-EU Trade Deal

Product Current Tariff (%) Future Tariff (%) Machinery and electrical equipment Up to 44 0 for almost all products Aircraft and spacecraft Up to 11 0 for almost all products Optical, medical and surgical equipment Up to 27.5 0 for 90% of products Plastics Up to 16.5 0 for almost all products Pearls, precious stones and metals Up to 22.5 0 for 20% + reductions on 36% Chemicals Up to 22 0 for almost all products Motor vehicles 110 10 (quota of 250,000 vehicles) Iron and steel Up to 22 0 for almost all products Pharmaceuticals 11 0 for almost all products

Agricultural & Food Goods (EU → India)

Product Current Tariff (%) Future Tariff (%) Wine 150 20 (premium), 30 (medium) Spirits Up to 150 40 Beer 110 50 Olive oil & vegetable oils Up to 45 0 Kiwis and pears 33 10 (in-quota) Fruit juices & non-alcoholic beer Up to 55 0 Processed foods (biscuits, pasta, chocolate, pet food) Up to 50 0 Sheep meat 33 0 Sausages & meat preparations Up to 110 50 More Trade, Cheaper Goods for Consumers Analysts expect India-EU trade to double in the next decade because of the deal. Increased competition will also raise the quality of domestic goods. India has protected sensitive industries in the deal but cutting down tariffs by this large a margin shows Delhi is opening up. You’ll be able to buy cheaper European goods ranging from biscuits to luxury cars very soon. Analysts expect India-EU trade to double in the next decade because of the deal. Increased competition will also raise the quality of domestic goods. India has protected sensitive industries in the deal but cutting down tariffs by this large a margin shows Delhi is opening up. You’ll be able to buy cheaper European goods ranging from biscuits to luxury cars very soon.

Discounts are coming to a store near you as India and the European Union agreed to one of the biggest free trade agreements (FTA) with “zero-duty” on various products. Terming the pact one of the most comprehensive ever signed by India, officials said the agreement would slash import taxes on everything from automobiles to medical devices and chocolates to wine. The trade agreement is expected to increase two-way trade, improve access to markets on either side and most importantly make many goods cheaper for Indian consumers. Take a look at some of the things that are likely to get cheaper soon:From everyday foods you buy from supermarkets to a good bottle of wine, many lifestyle products you have grown used to seeing with hefty price tags on them will get cheaper because of this agreement.Duties on processed foods like chocolates, biscuits, pasta, bread and pastry are expected to become zero. After years of hefty tariffs on imports these products will now be much cheaper. You will also find oils such as olive oil, fruit drinks and even non-alcoholic beer cheaper at your local supermarkets. If alcohol is your thing, products like wine, beer, and spirits that previously attracted duties of up to 150% will become cheaper immediately the deal kicks in.For more premium products like automobiles, tariffs will reduce from 110% to just 10% within a specified quota. This includes high-end and luxury cars. Taxes on industrial goods like machinery and electrical equipment will also become zero. Medical devices and pharmaceuticals will also attract low duties. This should be good news for hospitals, factories and construction projects around India.